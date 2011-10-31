Weekly sports highlights
Miami Dolphins' receiver Davone Bess falls on his head after an incomplete pass from quarterback Matt Moore during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Montreal Canadiens Tomas Plekanec (14) is upended by Boston Bruins Daniel Paille (20) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Ried's Ignacio Casanova (L) and Red Bull Salzburg's Ibrahim Sekagya fight for the ball during their Austrian league soccer match in Salzburg October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Hana Carmichael (White) of U.S. fights with Yadinys Aramis of Colombia in the -57 kg women's judo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 28, 2011. Carmichael won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Fernanda Lissoni (R) of Brazil fights for the ball with Yeliana Bravo of Cuba during their women's water polo bronze medal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Skaters compete during the women's 1500 meters qualification race at the ISU Korean Air World Cup short track speed skating competition at Centre Georges-Vezina in Saguenay, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Ecuador's Diego Ferrin makes a successful jump in the men's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against the Boston Bruins in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Freestyle skier Jossi Wells of New Zealand performs during the Freeze Festival at Battersea Power Station in London October 28, 2011. The three day FIS-sanctioned event features many of the world's best boarders and freestyle skiers, competing on a 32 metre high board covered in over 500 tonnes of snow at the iconic London landmark. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Leandro Damiao (C) of Internacional celebrates a goal by teammate Kleber against Atletico-GO during their Brazilian championship match in Goiania October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Miami Dolphins' running back Steve Slaton (L) is stopped short of the end zone by New York Giants' Deon Grant (34) and Michael Boley (left, back) during the second quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brazil's Marilson Santos (C) competes on his way to winning gold in the men's 10,000m final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Philippe Beaudry of Canada reacts after defeating Timothy Morehouse of the U.S. to win their men's individual sabre gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jamaica's Lerone Clarke (L) approaches the finish line next to Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis (R) and Emmanuel Callender of Trinidad and Tobago, during the men's 100m final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 25, 2011. Clarke won the gold, Collins the silver and Callender the bronze. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Leo Lyons of the U.S. (R) pulls up with an injury as he fights for a loose ball with Juan Pablo Montas of the Dominican Republic during their men's bronze medal basketball game at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 30, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Winnipeg Jets' Tanner Glass (L) fights New York Rangers' Brandon Prust during the first period of their NHL game in Winnipeg, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (R) leads the race at the start of the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (front) challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers' Roger Johnson during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Allen Craig celebrates making the final out to defeat the Texas Rangers and win the championship in Game 7 of MLB's World Series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their win over the Texas Rangers in MLB's World Series baseball championship in St. Louis, Missouri, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
