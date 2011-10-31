版本:
中国

Weekly sports highlights

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Miami Dolphins' receiver Davone Bess falls on his head after an incomplete pass from quarterback Matt Moore during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Miami Dolphins' receiver Davone Bess falls on his head after an incomplete pass from quarterback Matt Moore during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Montreal Canadiens Tomas Plekanec (14) is upended by Boston Bruins Daniel Paille (20) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Montreal Canadiens Tomas Plekanec (14) is upended by Boston Bruins Daniel Paille (20) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
2 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Ried's Ignacio Casanova (L) and Red Bull Salzburg's Ibrahim Sekagya fight for the ball during their Austrian league soccer match in Salzburg October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Ried's Ignacio Casanova (L) and Red Bull Salzburg's Ibrahim Sekagya fight for the ball during their Austrian league soccer match in Salzburg October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
3 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Hana Carmichael (White) of U.S. fights with Yadinys Aramis of Colombia in the -57 kg women's judo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 28, 2011. Carmichael won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Hana Carmichael (White) of U.S. fights with Yadinys Aramis of Colombia in the -57 kg women's judo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 28, 2011. Carmichael won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
4 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Fernanda Lissoni (R) of Brazil fights for the ball with Yeliana Bravo of Cuba during their women's water polo bronze medal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Fernanda Lissoni (R) of Brazil fights for the ball with Yeliana Bravo of Cuba during their women's water polo bronze medal match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Skaters compete during the women's 1500 meters qualification race at the ISU Korean Air World Cup short track speed skating competition at Centre Georges-Vezina in Saguenay, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Skaters compete during the women's 1500 meters qualification race at the ISU Korean Air World Cup short track speed skating competition at Centre Georges-Vezina in Saguenay, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
6 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Ecuador's Diego Ferrin makes a successful jump in the men's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Ecuador's Diego Ferrin makes a successful jump in the men's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against the Boston Bruins in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save against the Boston Bruins in the first period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Freestyle skier Jossi Wells of New Zealand performs during the Freeze Festival at Battersea Power Station in London October 28, 2011. The three day FIS-sanctioned event features many of the world's best boarders and freestyle skiers, competing on a 32 metre high board covered in over 500 tonnes of snow at the iconic London landmark. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Freestyle skier Jossi Wells of New Zealand performs during the Freeze Festival at Battersea Power Station in London October 28, 2011. The three day FIS-sanctioned event features many of the world's best boarders and freestyle skiers, competing on a 32 metre high board covered in over 500 tonnes of snow at the iconic London landmark. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Leandro Damiao (C) of Internacional celebrates a goal by teammate Kleber against Atletico-GO during their Brazilian championship match in Goiania October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Leandro Damiao (C) of Internacional celebrates a goal by teammate Kleber against Atletico-GO during their Brazilian championship match in Goiania October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Miami Dolphins' running back Steve Slaton (L) is stopped short of the end zone by New York Giants' Deon Grant (34) and Michael Boley (left, back) during the second quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Miami Dolphins' running back Steve Slaton (L) is stopped short of the end zone by New York Giants' Deon Grant (34) and Michael Boley (left, back) during the second quarter of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Brazil's Marilson Santos (C) competes on his way to winning gold in the men's 10,000m final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Brazil's Marilson Santos (C) competes on his way to winning gold in the men's 10,000m final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Philippe Beaudry of Canada reacts after defeating Timothy Morehouse of the U.S. to win their men's individual sabre gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Philippe Beaudry of Canada reacts after defeating Timothy Morehouse of the U.S. to win their men's individual sabre gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 26,2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
13 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Jamaica's Lerone Clarke (L) approaches the finish line next to Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis (R) and Emmanuel Callender of Trinidad and Tobago, during the men's 100m final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 25, 2011. Clarke won the gold, Collins the silver and Callender the bronze. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Jamaica's Lerone Clarke (L) approaches the finish line next to Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis (R) and Emmanuel Callender of Trinidad and Tobago, during the men's 100m final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 25, 2011. Clarke won the gold, Collins the silver and Callender the bronze. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Leo Lyons of the U.S. (R) pulls up with an injury as he fights for a loose ball with Juan Pablo Montas of the Dominican Republic during their men's bronze medal basketball game at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 30, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Leo Lyons of the U.S. (R) pulls up with an injury as he fights for a loose ball with Juan Pablo Montas of the Dominican Republic during their men's bronze medal basketball game at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 30, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Winnipeg Jets' Tanner Glass (L) fights New York Rangers' Brandon Prust during the first period of their NHL game in Winnipeg, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Winnipeg Jets' Tanner Glass (L) fights New York Rangers' Brandon Prust during the first period of their NHL game in Winnipeg, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Close
16 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (R) leads the race at the start of the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (R) leads the race at the start of the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (front) challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers' Roger Johnson during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (front) challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers' Roger Johnson during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Allen Craig celebrates making the final out to defeat the Texas Rangers and win the championship in Game 7 of MLB's World Series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Allen Craig celebrates making the final out to defeat the Texas Rangers and win the championship in Game 7 of MLB's World Series in St. Louis, Missouri, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
19 / 20
2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their win over the Texas Rangers in MLB's World Series baseball championship in St. Louis, Missouri, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their win over the Texas Rangers in MLB's World Series baseball championship in St. Louis, Missouri, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
20 / 20

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights 分享
重新播放
下一个

Best of the Pan American Games

Best of the Pan American Games
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »