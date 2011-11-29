版本:
Thailand from above

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Vehicles are seen after floodwaters receded at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Submerged vehicles are seen at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Vehicles are kept on a bridge at a flooded residential area in Bangkok's suburbs, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Vehicles move on an elevated highway over flooded area around Don Muang airport in Bangkok, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A goalpost is seen partially submerged on a flooded football field in Bangkok's suburbs, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An aerial view of treetops and their reflections in a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Vehicles are kept above the flood waters at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An aerial view of a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People row a small boat next to power lines to make their way through a flooded area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Residents wade through their flooded village of Wat Sukran Tharam in Ayutthaya province as aid is delivered by small boats to a collective shelter, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Vehicles are partially submerged in a flooded industrial area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Residents use a canoe (top C) as a means of transport as they travel around trees and farmland submerged in floodwaters in the outskirts of northern Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People row a small boat through a flooded area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Floods cover part of a highway on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A couple wades through their flooded neighbourhood in Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Flood waters surround a temple structure in the outskirts of northern Bangkok November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People pull their belongings during an evacuation from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A residential area is flooded just outside Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Airplanes are seen parked on the flooded tarmac at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Residents stand on flooded streets in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A residential area is flooded just outside Bangkok,October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People commute on a flooded highway in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An aerial view of a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An aerial view of a flooded area in Bangkok, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man paddles a makeshift raft through a flooded area in the suburbs of Bangkok October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man stands on a small boat next to a partially submerged house in a flooded area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People isolated by floods wave to Thai army helicopters delivering food in Ayutthaya province near Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Thai army helicopter drops food to people isolated by floods in the province of Ayutthaya near Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An aerial view of farm houses surrounded by flood waters are seen in the outskirts of northern Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Workers fortify a barrier used for preventing floods spreading in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Workers repair a collapsed river embankment in the flooded Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People carry their belongings during an evacuation from a flooded area in Bangkok, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An aerial view of a flooded Honda car factory in Ayutthaya province, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Residents unload food from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An aerial view of a flooded area on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People paddle toward food dropped by a Thai army helicopter to their village isolated by floods in Ayutthaya province near Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A resident sits in a boat to catch relief goods distributed from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People wave to a passing helicopter as they make their way through a flooded suburb in Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A view of flooded streets in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

