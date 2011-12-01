版本:
Leaving Iraq

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A U.S. soldier carries boxes to be shipped out of Iraq during preparations ahead of a pull-out at Base Kalsu, south of Baghdad, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Members of the U.S. Air Force board a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Staff Sargeant Daryll Carlington of the Headquarters Battalion from the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his daughter Alyssa after returning from Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Luggage are lined on the tarmac as U.S. Air Force servicemen board a plane bound for the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Members of the U.S. Air Force stow their bags in a plane at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A U.S. soldier walks past parked military armoured vehicles that have ended their mission in Iraq, within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A member of the U.S. Air Force waves while boarding a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Machinery transport military cargo to be shipped to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Members of the U.S. Air Force wait in a hall before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped out of Iraq, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. U REUTERS/Atef Hassan

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Members of the U.S. Air Force board a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A plane carrying U.S. Air Force servicemen takes off from al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Leaving Iraq

