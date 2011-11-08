" /> " />
Life in an Occupy zone

2011年 11月 8日 星期二

A man uses his cell phone inside a tent in a makeshift tent community inside St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People lie on a hammock in St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People sing as they walk in St. James Park, where the "Occupy Toronto" movement is being held, in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People play music at St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mary DeCamp, the Green Party candidate for mayor of Tucson, Arizona, secures her tent at the Occupy Tucson camp in Viente de Agosto Park November 4, 2011. There is no bank of telephones at Mary DeCamp's campaign headquarters, no volunteers eager to bring her message to the masses. The Green Party candidate for mayor of Tucson, who is days away from losing her home to foreclosure, is flanked by fellow Occupy Tucson activists as she...more

Mary DeCamp, the Green Party candidate for mayor of Tucson, Arizona, secures her tent at the Occupy Tucson camp in Viente de Agosto Park November 4, 2011. There is no bank of telephones at Mary DeCamp's campaign headquarters, no volunteers eager to bring her message to the masses. The Green Party candidate for mayor of Tucson, who is days away from losing her home to foreclosure, is flanked by fellow Occupy Tucson activists as she directs her long shot bid for public office from a borrowed tent in a local park. REUTERS/Brad Poole

A man rests on a bench in the camp of the occupy-movement after a demonstration in Frankfurt's banking district November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator sits covered in a blanket in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A memorial to a young women who died from a suspected drug overdose is seen at the Occupy Vancouver encampment in Vancouver, British Columbia November 7, 2011. Earlier in the week another person was hospitalized after he overdosed. The city has called for an end to the tent city outside the city's art gallery. REUTERS/Andy Clark

People listen to music at the Occupy Oakland encampment at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Food is handed out to the Occupy Wall Street protesters in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Iman Issa (L), 19 and Victor Valdez, 20, rest at the Occupy LA protest camp in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man sets up a tent at the Occupy Oakland encampment near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement, Brett Hansen, sweeps near an American flag that has corporate logos substituted for the stars in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement (R) discusses politics with a businessman at Zuccotti Park in New York November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People take a picture of themselves as a souvenir at the location where Occupy Wall Street members are resting at Zuccotti park in New York October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrators clean in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement cleans dishes in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two-year old Felix Heilinger prepares to spend the night next to his father Jan Heiilinger (R), and their friend Diana, both Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrators in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement picks up clean clothes from a rack of free donated clothes to be used by all protesters at Zuccotti park in New York October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People sleep at the Occupy San Francisco encampment at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement discuss the weather while standing in Zuccotti Park during the first snow fall of winter in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeps underneath a plastic sheet in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrator Chris Legal sits in his tent on day 29 of the Occupy LA protest at Los Angeles City Hall in California October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

The waterlogged foot of a member of the Occupy Wall Street movement is seen as he sleeps in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement perform yoga and prayer ceremonies in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Joe McCoy shaves outside his tent on day 29 of the Occupy LA protest at Los Angeles City Hall in California October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

An "Occupy Wall Street" campaign demonstrator reads "The Occupied Wall Street Journal", a newspaper published by the campaign, in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nissi Katende of Oakland distributes soup from the kitchen of the Occupy Oakland camp at Frank Ogawa Square in Oakland October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

An Occupy Wall Street protester listens during a general assembly in New York's Zuccotti Park October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A group of "Occupy Wall Street" demonstrators pushes a garbage container toward a line of police officers during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Occupy Wall St. demonstrator gestures as authorities deploy tear gas during a demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An Occupy Wall St. demonstrator in a wheelchair is pushed away as authorities deploy tear gas during an demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman stands inside a closed-down camp of anti-Wall Street protesters in Oakland, California October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

People yell at police during an anti-Wall Street protest in Oakland, California, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

Morning commuters walk past Occupy Wall Street campaign protesters sleeping in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Occupy LA protest on the lawn in front of Los Angeles City Hall on October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Occupy Oakland demonstrators walk through a protester encampment on Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

An Occupy Wall Street protester checks his tablet computer before going to sleep in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A group of demonstrators sits outside their tents on day 29 of the Occupy LA protest at Los Angeles City Hall in California October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Protestors with the occupy movement talk with a pedestrian outside of Charlotte's former city hall in Charlotte, North Carolina October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

