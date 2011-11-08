Life in an Occupy zone

Mary DeCamp, the Green Party candidate for mayor of Tucson, Arizona, secures her tent at the Occupy Tucson camp in Viente de Agosto Park November 4, 2011. There is no bank of telephones at Mary DeCamp's campaign headquarters, no volunteers eager to bring her message to the masses. The Green Party candidate for mayor of Tucson, who is days away from losing her home to foreclosure, is flanked by fellow Occupy Tucson activists as she directs her long shot bid for public office from a borrowed tent in a local park. REUTERS/Brad Poole