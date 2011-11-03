Scenes from Oakland
Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
A demonstrator uses a video camera as he stands in a cloud of tear gas shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator flashes the peace sign as police officers in riot gear line up (rear) at Occupy Oakland in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Demonstrators sit in a street and flash peace signs at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers in riot gear form a line at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Demonstrators try to extinguish a rubbish fire at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, CaliforNovember 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Police officers in riot gear form a line in front of a graffiti covered wall at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Demonstrators try to escape tear gas canisters shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
An Occupy Oakland demonstrator sits in a street as rubbish burns in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
A demonstrator sits along a street next to a line of police in riot gear at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator receives first aid from another demonstrator, after getting gassed, as tear gas spreads behind him at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers in riot gear form a line near a Day of the Dead shrine at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Demonstrators converge on the Port of Oakland, during a general strike called by the Occupy Oakland movement, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement sits on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Demonstrators debate the merits of building a barricade at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California November 3, 2011. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters in Oakland in the early morning hours on Thursday, firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators lingering in the streets after a day of mostly peaceful rallies against economic inequality and police brutality. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS...more
Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement play music while blocking an entrance to the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement climb aboard a truck at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Protesters march during a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement through downtown streets in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White
Protesters attend a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White
A sign on an ATM machine is seen at a Wells Fargo Bank on Broadway St. as demonstrators rally in a citywide general strike against Wall Street and police brutality in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Anti-Wall Street protesters stop traffic in downtown streets in Oakland, California, November 2, 2011. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters are calling on a general strike in the city. REUTERS/Kim White (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)
A man sets up a tent at the Occupy Oakland encampment near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. After Oakland emerged as a new center for the Occupy Wall Street movement -- largely because an Iraq war veteran was seriously injured in a clash with police -- local protest leaders decided on a tactic with a storied history in the city: a general strike. The strike, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to disrupt ...more
Signs and pumpkins are displayed for former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen, who was injured in last week's Occupy Oakland protests, near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. Olsen, a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine who had served two tours in Iraq, was struck in the head during the protests and became a rallying cry for the Occupy Wall Street movement nationwide. He remains in hospital with a brain injury, after his...more
