版本:
中国

Scenes from Oakland

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
1 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator uses a video camera as he stands in a cloud of tear gas shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator uses a video camera as he stands in a cloud of tear gas shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
2 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator flashes the peace sign as police officers in riot gear line up (rear) at Occupy Oakland in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator flashes the peace sign as police officers in riot gear line up (rear) at Occupy Oakland in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
3 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators sit in a street and flash peace signs at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators sit in a street and flash peace signs at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
4 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Police officers in riot gear form a line at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Police officers in riot gear form a line at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
5 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators try to extinguish a rubbish fire at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators try to extinguish a rubbish fire at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, CaliforNovember 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, CaliforNovember 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
7 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Police officers in riot gear form a line in front of a graffiti covered wall at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Police officers in riot gear form a line in front of a graffiti covered wall at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
8 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
9 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators try to escape tear gas canisters shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators try to escape tear gas canisters shot by police at the Occupy Oakland demonstration Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
10 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

An Occupy Oakland demonstrator sits in a street as rubbish burns in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

An Occupy Oakland demonstrator sits in a street as rubbish burns in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Occupy Oakland demonstrators burn rubbish in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
12 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator sits along a street next to a line of police in riot gear at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator sits along a street next to a line of police in riot gear at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
13 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator receives first aid from another demonstrator, after getting gassed, as tear gas spreads behind him at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator receives first aid from another demonstrator, after getting gassed, as tear gas spreads behind him at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
14 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Police officers in riot gear form a line near a Day of the Dead shrine at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Police officers in riot gear form a line near a Day of the Dead shrine at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

Close
15 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators converge on the Port of Oakland, during a general strike called by the Occupy Oakland movement, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators converge on the Port of Oakland, during a general strike called by the Occupy Oakland movement, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
16 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement sits on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement sits on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
17 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators debate the merits of building a barricade at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California November 3, 2011. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters in Oakland in the early morning hours on Thursday, firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators lingering in the streets after a day of mostly peaceful rallies against economic inequality and police brutality. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS...more

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators debate the merits of building a barricade at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California November 3, 2011. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters in Oakland in the early morning hours on Thursday, firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators lingering in the streets after a day of mostly peaceful rallies against economic inequality and police brutality. REUTERS/Stephen Lam (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

Close
18 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement play music while blocking an entrance to the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement play music while blocking an entrance to the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement climb aboard a truck at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Demonstrators from the "Occupy Oakland" movement climb aboard a truck at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
20 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Protesters march during a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement through downtown streets in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Protesters march during a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement through downtown streets in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

Close
21 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Protesters attend a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Protesters attend a general strike called by the "Occupy Oakland" movement in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

Close
22 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A sign on an ATM machine is seen at a Wells Fargo Bank on Broadway St. as demonstrators rally in a citywide general strike against Wall Street and police brutality in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A sign on an ATM machine is seen at a Wells Fargo Bank on Broadway St. as demonstrators rally in a citywide general strike against Wall Street and police brutality in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
23 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Anti-Wall Street protesters stop traffic in downtown streets in Oakland, California, November 2, 2011. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters are calling on a general strike in the city. REUTERS/Kim White (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Anti-Wall Street protesters stop traffic in downtown streets in Oakland, California, November 2, 2011. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters are calling on a general strike in the city. REUTERS/Kim White (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS)

Close
24 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A man sets up a tent at the Occupy Oakland encampment near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. After Oakland emerged as a new center for the Occupy Wall Street movement -- largely because an Iraq war veteran was seriously injured in a clash with police -- local protest leaders decided on a tactic with a storied history in the city: a general strike. The strike, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to disrupt ...more

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A man sets up a tent at the Occupy Oakland encampment near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. After Oakland emerged as a new center for the Occupy Wall Street movement -- largely because an Iraq war veteran was seriously injured in a clash with police -- local protest leaders decided on a tactic with a storied history in the city: a general strike. The strike, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to disrupt commerce, with a special focus on banks and other symbols of corporate America. Protesters will also try to shut the city's port, one of the nation's largest, in the late afternoon. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

Close
25 / 26
2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Signs and pumpkins are displayed for former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen, who was injured in last week's Occupy Oakland protests, near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. Olsen, a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine who had served two tours in Iraq, was struck in the head during the protests and became a rallying cry for the Occupy Wall Street movement nationwide. He remains in hospital with a brain injury, after his...more

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Signs and pumpkins are displayed for former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen, who was injured in last week's Occupy Oakland protests, near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 1, 2011. Olsen, a 24-year-old former U.S. Marine who had served two tours in Iraq, was struck in the head during the protests and became a rallying cry for the Occupy Wall Street movement nationwide. He remains in hospital with a brain injury, after his condition was upgraded to fair from serious. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST POLITICS HEALTH FOOD)

Close
26 / 26

Scenes from Oakland

Scenes from Oakland 分享
重新播放
下一个

Streets of Athens

Streets of Athens
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »