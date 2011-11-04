版本:
Inside the G20

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Barack Obama discuss before a meeting on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, before the start of a meeting on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

President Obama listens as he discuss with World Trade Organisation head Pascal Lamy before the start of a meeting on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner and the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi arrive for a meeting with G20 finance ministers on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron passes President Obama and U.S Secretary of Treasury Timothy Geithner as he arrives for the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak speaks with his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao before the start of a meeting on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

President Obama talks to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy before the start of the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy tears up some papers as he waits for the start of talks at the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Members of the media take a nap in the press center during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, International Monetary Fund President Christine Lagarde and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron take part in the traditional family photo during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

President Barack Obama smiles next to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner before the start of a working session at the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

President Obama walks past China's President Hu Jintao, as he arrives for the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/Pool

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

U.S.Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, holding an iPad, walks to the motorcade upon his arrival for the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy during a working session with G20 leaders at the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy waits for the start of a working session with G20 leaders at the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks at Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

President Barack Obama speaks with Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard before the start of a working session with G20 leaders at the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy gesture as Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel look on, as they take part in the traditional family photo during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel exchange words as they attend a joint press conference after crisis talks with Greece's Prime Minister on the eve of a G20 summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

China's President Hu Jintao speaks with Spain's Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (R) before a meeting on the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

President Obama inspects a commemorative poppy on the jacket of Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper as G20 leaders gather for the traditional family photo at the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/Pool

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Members of the G20 pose for the traditional family photo during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks with Spain's Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero at the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/Pool

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou speaks to the media after crisis talks on the eve of a G20 summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 11月 5日 星期六

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy before the start of the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

