Storms slam Genoa
Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A woman wades through waist-deep floodwaters during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA
A man searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man walks past debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
The body of a dead man is seen on a road during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA
Firefighters help a man to escape during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA
Destroyed cars are seen during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA
Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People remove debris and mud from their house after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man walks pass a damaged vehicle after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A woman searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People run after a flood alarm went off in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
