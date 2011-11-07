版本:
Storms slam Genoa

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A woman wades through waist-deep floodwaters during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A man searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A man walks past debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

The body of a dead man is seen on a road during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Firefighters help a man to escape during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Destroyed cars are seen during a storm in downtown Genoa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/ANSA

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

People remove debris and mud from their house after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A man walks pass a damaged vehicle after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A woman searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A rescue worker searches through overturned vehicles after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

A man searches through debris after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

People run after a flood alarm went off in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

