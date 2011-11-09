Inside Iowa

Wesley Heath, 2, (L) and his brother Reynolds, 7, play inside the kitchen of their home in West Liberty, Iowa July 8, 2011. The boys parent's Linley and Richard decided to move to West Liberty because of a dual language program offered in the public school here which teaches children in both Spanish and English. Voters in the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary will be the first to cast ballots in the upcoming U.S. Presidential race. The Hispanic population in this small town in eastern Iowa has surged in recent years as immigrants from Latin America have come to work in a local turkey slaughterhouse. In 2010, the town's many Hispanic residents officially grew to 52 percent of West Liberty's population, according to the U.S. Census. That made the town of 3,700 people the first white-minority community this overwhelmingly Caucasian state has seen in nearly 100 years. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi