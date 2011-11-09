Inside Iowa
Fans watch as cars enter the racetrack at the West Liberty Raceway in West Liberty, Iowa July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A supporter of former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin holds a cut-out of her as he waits with a group to greet her at a rally organized by the Tea Party of America in Indianola, Iowa September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the Longhorns compete in a Friday night softball game in West Liberty, Iowa July 8, 2011. The Hispanic population in this small town in eastern Iowa has surged in recent years as immigrants from Latin America have come to work in a local turkey slaughterhouse. In 2010, the town's many Hispanic residents officially grew to 52 percent of West Liberty's population, according to the U.S. Census. That made the town of 3,700...more
Cailynn Williams, 17, fills a bag of popcorn for a customer at the New Strand Theater in West Liberty, Iowa July 8, 2011. Todd Leach, who owns the New Strand Theater, says that ticket sales are down from last summer due to the economy. Voters in the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary will be the first to cast ballots in the upcoming U.S. Presidential race. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Wesley Heath, 2, (L) and his brother Reynolds, 7, play inside the kitchen of their home in West Liberty, Iowa July 8, 2011. The boys parent's Linley and Richard decided to move to West Liberty because of a dual language program offered in the public school here which teaches children in both Spanish and English. Voters in the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary will be the first to cast ballots in the upcoming U.S....more
President Barack Obama holds up a baby for his family members as he prepares to eat breakfast with five small business owners at Rausch's Cafe in Guttenberg, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee prepares to hunt pheasant during a hunting trip in Osceola, Iowa December 26, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A worker fastens a plastic cover over a kevlar sleeve made to protect his arms as he returns from a break at the West Liberty Food processing plant in West Liberty, Iowa July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Lyle Luloff, 93, waves to a friend as he sits atop his tractor before the start of the Independence Day Parade in Independence, Iowa July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. Busker, who receives food stamps and is unemployed due to a disability, stays home and watches the kids while her sister and brother-in-law are at work. The family says the unconventional living arrangements allow all of them to get by and keep food on the...more
The bathroom of the Cedar Rapids Piano Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
William Hood checks the water level to see if it has gone down in the Birdland neighborhood where a levee breached in Des Moines, Iowa June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Anthony Fields, 20, stands on a road in Des Moines, Iowa, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tea Party supporters attend a rally for the Tea Party Express in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A teenager sleeps inside a car at a gas station in Manning, Iowa November 25, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Independence Library Director Laura Blaker enters the children's reading section of the Independence Library in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. Keeping the doors open costs upwards of $250,000 a year. And while residents of Independence paid about $38 a head towards the overhead, residents of five outlying towns in Buchanan County without libraries paid nothing even though their residents used the facility and despite a state law...more
Tea bags hang from a hat on a Tea Party supporter during a rally for the Tea Party Express in Bettendorf, Iowa, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A 1957 Chevy is seen suspended in the air from a pillar near a field in West Branch, Iowa September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Steve Walthart, 64, brings hay to his cows at his farm just down the road from Independence in the bordering town of Winthrop, Iowa, July 6, 2011. Walthart farms corn, soybeans and hay on 560 acres outside Independence, 460 of which he owns. With farmland prices in Iowa now fetching $8,000 or more an acre, he is sitting on a gold mine if ever he decided to sell out but Walthart dismisses the idea of cashing out and retiring. "Think...more
People gather to watch the Independence Day fireworks display in Independence, Iowa July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
