版本:
中国

Student fury in London

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police follow a student protest march in the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on Wednesday in the latest display of anger against the Conservative-led government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police follow a student protest march in the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. British police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on Wednesday in the latest display of anger against the Conservative-led government's austerity measures. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
1 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A protester wears the hat of a police officer which had been knocked off, during a demonstration by student marchers in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A protester wears the hat of a police officer which had been knocked off, during a demonstration by student marchers in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police officers scuffle with demonstrators in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A protester looks up during a student demonstration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A protester looks up during a student demonstration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Policemen are seen through a poster of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron during a student protest against the increase in tuition fees in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Policemen are seen through a poster of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron during a student protest against the increase in tuition fees in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
7 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A protester wears a mask of Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A protester wears a mask of Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
9 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
12 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Office workers look out at police officers on horseback during a student demosntration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Office workers look out at police officers on horseback during a student demosntration in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A man watches from an office building on Fleet Street as student protesters pass by in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A man watches from an office building on Fleet Street as student protesters pass by in London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A police officer reacts after having paint thrown at him in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

A police officer reacts after having paint thrown at him in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Demonstrators march through central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
16 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Students protesting against tuition fee increases march towards the business district in the City of London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
17 / 18
2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police officers remove tents after demonstrators erected them in trafalgar Square in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Police officers remove tents after demonstrators erected them in trafalgar Square in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
18 / 18

Student fury in London

Student fury in London 分享
重新播放
下一个

Eyes on 2012

Eyes on 2012
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »