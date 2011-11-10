The GOP debate
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Herman Cain, listens to moderators at the end of the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Herman Cain, listens to moderators at the end of the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Herman Cain, arrives to take part in the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Herman Cain, arrives to take part in the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates (L-R): former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, businessman Herman Cain, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman gather onstage before the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011....more
Republican presidential candidates (L-R): former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, businessman Herman Cain, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman gather onstage before the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), take part in the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), take part in the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, businessman Herman Cain and Texas Governor Rick Perry (L-R), gather onstage before the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, businessman Herman Cain and Texas Governor Rick Perry (L-R), gather onstage before the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) listens while businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) listens while businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney take part in the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney take part in the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, gestures while answering a question at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, gestures while answering a question at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) reacts as businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) reacts as businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Herman Cain, holds up two fingers as he makes a point at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Herman Cain, holds up two fingers as he makes a point at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) reacts after former Texas Governor Rick Perry (L) said he was unable to remember one of the three federal agencies he is vowing to close if elected president, during the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) reacts after former Texas Governor Rick Perry (L) said he was unable to remember one of the three federal agencies he is vowing to close if elected president, during the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) looks at another candidate, businessman Herman Cain, during the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) looks at another candidate, businessman Herman Cain, during the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch