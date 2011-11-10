The GOP debate

Republican presidential candidates (L-R): former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, businessman Herman Cain, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman gather onstage before the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011....more