Another quake hits Turkey

2011年 11月 10日 星期四

Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Van, eastern Turkey, November 9, 2011. The magnitude 5.7 earthquake, which struck 16 km (9 miles) south of the city of Van according to the U.S. Geological Survey, was the second major quake to hit the region in less than three weeks. REUTERS/Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency

An injured man gets help after an earthquake in Van, eastern Turkey, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency

Rescuers carry earthquake survivor Miyuki Konnai, from Japan, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 16 km (9 miles) south of the city of Van, in this still image taken from video November 10, 2011. According to local media, rescue workers pulled the Japanese woman, who was part of a rescue and relief team sent to Van from Japan after an earthquake hit the same area less than three weeks ago, to safety from the rubble of the...more

Rescuers carry earthquake survivor Miyuki Konnai, from Japan, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 16 km (9 miles) south of the city of Van, in this still image taken from video November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Rescuers assist earthquake survivor Miyuki Konnai (C, head down), from Japan, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 16 km (9 miles) south of the city of Van, in this still image taken from video November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Rescuers carry earthquake survivor Miyuki Konnai, from Japan, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 16 km (9 miles) south of the city of Van, in this still image taken from video November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

