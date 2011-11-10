Another quake hits Turkey

Rescuers carry earthquake survivor Miyuki Konnai, from Japan, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 16 km (9 miles) south of the city of Van, in this still image taken from video November 10, 2011. According to local media, rescue workers pulled the Japanese woman, who was part of a rescue and relief team sent to Van from Japan after an earthquake hit the same area less than three weeks ago, to safety from the rubble of the collapsed Bayram Hotel early on Thursday. REUTERS/Reuters TV