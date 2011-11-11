版本:
Remembering the veterans

2011年 11月 12日 星期六

A soldier plays a trumpet beside a wall bearing names of missing soldiers as preparations for Veterans Day are made in the U.S. cemetery in Fort Bonifacio, Makati city, Metro Manila, Philippines November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A Canadian soldier sheds a tear during the last Remembrance Day ceremony after troops ended their combat mission there in July at Kandahar Air Field, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

A visitor holds a bunch of poppies during Armistice Day commemorations at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, northern France, November 11, 2011 .The memorial was built to remember some 73,000 soldiers from the Commonwealth missing after the battle of Somme during World War One. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Lloyds of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyds Building in the City of London November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Vietnam War veteran Ed Glawson (L), who served 29 years with the U.S. Air Force and then in the U.S. Army, talks with his brother-in-law Wilfred Kempker, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, at the "Day Room" at the Factory Merchant Mall in Branson, Missouri November 9, 2011. The entertainment-centered town of 6,000 in the Ozarks caters to veterans in the days leading up to Veteran's Day on November 11. REUTERS/Dave Kaup more

Belgium's Crown Prince Philippe (L) salutes veterans during the Armistice Day ceremony marking the 93rd anniversary of the end of World War One in Brussels November 11, 2011. Remembrance Day is observed on the anniversary of Germany signing the Armistice agreement at the end of World War One on November 11, 1918. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Members of the England football team observes two minutes silence on Remembrance Day, before a training session at Wembley Stadium in London November 11, 2011. England will play Spain on Saturday. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

David Price, 4, son of a U.S Navy officer, plays with his toy car at the American cemetery during the annual Veterans Day celebration in Taguig, Metro Manila, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A crowd of people observe a two minutes silence to mark Armistice Day, in Trafalgar Square in central London November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Canadian Defence Minister Peter MacKay lays a wreath at a war memorial during the last Remembrance Day ceremony before Canadian troops end their combat mission at Kandahar Air Field, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

U.S. soldiers salute at ceremony celebrating Veterans Day at the Bagram airfield, north of Kabul November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reverend Bruce Hawkins attends Armistice Day commemorations at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, northern France, November 11, 2011.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Children place poppies in one of the fountains at Trafalgar Square after a two minutes silence to mark Armistice Day, in central London November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Crosses commemorating the British military casualties in Afghanistan are seen in the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Life-sized statues of soldiers, each represents an actual World War Two veteran, one from each of the 50-states, are seen at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Branson, Missouri November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Amos Cortez, who fought in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army in 1966, reacts as he finds the name of one of his five high school friends who were killed in the war, on a travelling version of the Vietnam Memorial at the Welk Resort Theater in Branson, Missouri November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Brenda and Bruce Righton of Uttoxeter, Staffordshire visit the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A message from a family member stands in front of the headstone of a fallen soldier in the Tilly-sur-Seulles war cemetery in Normandy, France November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An attendant from the Commonwealth War Graves Commision removes leaves at the Beny-sur Mer Canadian war cemetery in Normandy, France November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A music venue flashes an electronic marquee thanking military veterans in Branson, Missouri, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

