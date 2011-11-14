版本:
Weekly sports highlights

2011年 11月 14日

Fans of El Zamalek celebrate during their friendly soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Cairo Stadium, November 10, 2011. Egypt's Zamalek hosted Spain's Atletico Madrid in a friendly match as part of celebrations of the club's centenary year. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Baseball player Wilson Ramos kisses his girlfriend after being rescued in Valencia, Venezuela, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luis Hernandez

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (R) dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jockey Cornelio Velasquez (R) aboard Afleet Again runs to win first place past jockey Shaun Bridgmohan aboard Giant Oak (5) and jockey John Velazquez aboard Birdrun in the Marathon during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Marta Dominguez (R) of Spain stretches before the start of the women's race through Atapuerca exhibition park during the Atapuerca cross country race near Burgos, northern Spain, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Kiara Kadlecova of the Czech Republic falls as her partner Peter Bidar reacts while competing during the pairs short program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian

Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran gestures during the men's 105kg weightlifting competition during the World Weightlifting Championships at Disney Village in Marne-la-Vallee outside Paris, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sebastien Ogier of France in his Citroen drives through a forest stage during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event near Welshpool in north Wales, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (2) connects on a field goal during the second half of their NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Barcelona's David Villa controls the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern, Switzerland, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A bodyfitness category participant prepares backstage before the third "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding and body fitness tournament at the Opera and ballet theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

New England Patriots defensive end Andre Carter celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez during the first half of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Spectators watch Kris Meeke of Britain in his Mini drive through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (on ground) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Nick Barnett in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Native Brazilians from the Karaja tribe wear traditional dress during a ritual presentation at the Indigenous Nations Games in Porto Nacional, in the Amazonian state of Tocantins, Brazil, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

