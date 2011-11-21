版本:
中国

Eye of the Greek storm - Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Greek Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis runs to avoid an exploding stun grenade thrown by riot police during violent clashes following an anti austerity protest in Thessaloniki September 10, 2011. Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Reuters

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Greek Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis runs to avoid an exploding stun grenade thrown by riot police during violent clashes following an anti austerity protest in Thessaloniki September 10, 2011. Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Reuters

Close
1 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester taunts police in front of the parliament during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester taunts police in front of the parliament during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester sits in front of riot police guarding the entrance to Thessaloniki's International Trade Fair during a protest against austerity September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester sits in front of riot police guarding the entrance to Thessaloniki's International Trade Fair during a protest against austerity September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Demonstrators run as they are chased by riot police out of Syntagma Square during violent protests in Athens June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Demonstrators run as they are chased by riot police out of Syntagma Square during violent protests in Athens June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
9 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester clashes with a police officer in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A protester clashes with a police officer in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot police officers take position in front of the parliament during a demonstration, organized by the two main private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, against a new austerity package in Athens June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot police officers take position in front of the parliament during a demonstration, organized by the two main private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, against a new austerity package in Athens June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A masked student throws a pot at riot policemen during a protest in central Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A masked student throws a pot at riot policemen during a protest in central Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot policemen form a cordon in front of the Greek parliament after a clash with students who marched, in solidarity with British students and against austerity and education reforms in Greece December 2, 2010. Greek REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot policemen form a cordon in front of the Greek parliament after a clash with students who marched, in solidarity with British students and against austerity and education reforms in Greece December 2, 2010. Greek REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man shouts while helping an injured demonstrator during clashes between communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man shouts while helping an injured demonstrator during clashes between communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Former conservative minister Kostis Hatzidakis is covered with blood after about 200 leftists attacked him with stones and sticks, shouting: "Thieves! Shame on you!" in central Athens December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Former conservative minister Kostis Hatzidakis is covered with blood after about 200 leftists attacked him with stones and sticks, shouting: "Thieves! Shame on you!" in central Athens December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Greek truck driver sits in the middle of a main Athens road during a protest in front of the parliament in central Athens September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A Greek truck driver sits in the middle of a main Athens road during a protest in front of the parliament in central Athens September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
18 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

High-school students clash with riot police during a protest march against economic austerity and planned education reforms in Athens October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

High-school students clash with riot police during a protest march against economic austerity and planned education reforms in Athens October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
19 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A statue of Greek goddess Athena is reflected on a glass building damaged by recent civil unrest in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A statue of Greek goddess Athena is reflected on a glass building damaged by recent civil unrest in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
20 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
21 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot police detain protesters during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Riot police detain protesters during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man shouts during clashes between black-clad youths and communists near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A man shouts during clashes between black-clad youths and communists near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
23 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Greek policemen arrest a demonstrator during a protest in Athens March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Greek policemen arrest a demonstrator during a protest in Athens March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A vegetable market worker stands beside a police cordon during a protest in front of the labour ministry in Athens June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A vegetable market worker stands beside a police cordon during a protest in front of the labour ministry in Athens June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
25 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A policeman sprays teargas at attacking protesters during a demonstration of over 10,000 people in central Athens June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A policeman sprays teargas at attacking protesters during a demonstration of over 10,000 people in central Athens June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
26 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Greek Ministry of finance during clashes in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Greek Ministry of finance during clashes in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
27 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis (R) during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis (R) during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
28 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A petrol bomb, thrown by youths, explodes in front of policemen guarding the parliament during a protest in Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A petrol bomb, thrown by youths, explodes in front of policemen guarding the parliament during a protest in Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
29 / 30
2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
30 / 30

Eye of the Greek storm - Yannis Behrakis

Eye of the Greek storm - Yannis Behrakis 分享
重新播放
下一个

Bangkok under water

Bangkok under water
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »