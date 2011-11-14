Closing Occupy Oakland
Workers clean Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. Police moved in early Monday and dismantled the Occupy Oakland tent encampment on the plaza. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Tents and debris are shown on Frank Ogawa Plaza after protesters with Occupy Oakland were removed in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A police officer moves a tent at Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers arrest a man from Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of police officers survey Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa for the second time in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Nubia Olmeda, 18-months old, eats a snack at an Occupy Oakland encampment at City Hall in Oakland, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White
A police officer walks past a dismantled Occupy Oakland encampment at City Hall in Oakland, California, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Scattered debris is seen after authorities evicted Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view shows the empty Occupy Oakland campsite following an eviction, in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Police officers arrest an Occupy Oakland demonstrator from the encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police officers arrests an Occupy Oakland demonstrator inside a tent at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A protestor occupies a tree before the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Cleaning staff remove items from the makeshift kitchen area of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Anti-corporate demonstrators sit around an encampment at City Hall in Oakland, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White
A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland directs traffic after protesters blocked an intersection near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man is arrested by Oakland police after an altercation near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland blocks traffic near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An Occupy Oakland demonstrator walks between a line of police officers and the movement's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officers removes an Occupy Oakland tent from its encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two Occupy Oakland demonstrators sit on 14th Street near the anti-Wall Street protest's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, in anticipation of a police raid, in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protestors mill around as police conduct the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Children's toys are left scattered on the ground following the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A view shows the remnants of Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa after authorities evicted its occupants in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A protester pleads with police officers during the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Children's toys are scattered on the ground following the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
