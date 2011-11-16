版本:
Occupy Wall Street evicted

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A sign is seen at an almost empty Zuccotti Park where Occupy Wall Street demonstrators have been occupying for nearly two months in New York November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An almost empty Zuccotti Park is seen where Occupy Wall Street demonstrators had been occupying for nearly two months in New York November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator sleeps next to a table at Zuccotti Park in New York November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester argues with New York city police officers as he re-enters New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street protesters gather during a general assembly after re-entering New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested in New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street protesters fill New York's Zuccotti Park after being allowed to re-enter November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps after being allowed to re-enter New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester takes pictures as she re-enters New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester passes food to protesters inside the barricade in New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps after being allowed to re-enter New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator holds a sign after being allowed back into Zuccotti Park near Wall Street in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A security guard stands in the center of Zuccotti Park near Wall Street in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement sits with her mouse as she returns to Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A woman holds a flower outside Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement shout slogans against the police as they return to Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement shows New York City police officers a copy of a permit allowing him to protest in Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested in Duarte Square in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

New York City police officers stand guard as protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement return to Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in Duarte Square in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is arrested by New York City police officers while trying to return to Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement shouts slogans next to New York City police officers as he tries to return to Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protestor affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement waves a United States flag in Foley Square after an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department at 2AM forced protestors out of Zuccotti Park, in New York on November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement falls asleep in an armchair in Foley Square after an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department at 2am forced protestors out of Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

The soiled socks of a protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is seen as he sleeps in Foley Square after an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department at 2am forced protesters out of Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement listens to an impromptu meeting in Foley Square after an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department at 2am forced protesters out of Zuccotti Park, in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

New York Police Department officers push demonstrators affiliated with the Occupy Wall St. movement onto the sidewalks along Broadway near Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Workers power wash Zuccotti Park after the Occupy Wall Street movement's campground was removed by the Department of Sanitation and the New York Police Department in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Department of Sanitation workers prepare to remove a pile of trash from Zuccotti Park after the Occupy Wall Street movement's campground was removed by the New York Police Department in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement yells at the police outside Zuccotti Park during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement pours liquid over the eyes of another fellow protester to ease the pain from pepper spray during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

New York Police Department officers stand to block demonstrators affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement from getting closer to Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 16日 星期三

A man sits on the back of a New York Police Department squad car as he is surrounded by demonstrators affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

