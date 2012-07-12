Sandusky sex abuse scandal
Victim #6 sobs in the courtroom in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read during the child sex abuse more
Victim #6 sobs in the courtroom in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read during the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, PA June 22, 2012. A jury found Sandusky guilty on 45 of 48 child sex abuse charges, ending a trial that rocked U.S. college football and renewed attention on pedophilia in America. Sandusky, 68, faces potentially hundreds of years in prison for molesting 10 boys over 15 years. REUTERS/Art Liens
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (2nd R) stands with his lawyers as the jury foremmore
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (2nd R) stands with his lawyers as the jury foreman reads the verdict in this courtroom sketch during Sandusky's child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, PA June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Art Liens
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is seen in this booking photo from the Centre Coumore
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is seen in this booking photo from the Centre County Correctional Facility in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, released to Reuters on June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Centre County Correctional Facility/Handout
Prosecutor Joseph McGettigan III listens to a question in front of a crowd outside the Centre County Courthmore
Prosecutor Joseph McGettigan III listens to a question in front of a crowd outside the Centre County Courthouse after the conviction of Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his conmore
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his conviction in his child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (3rd L) arrives at the Centre County Courthouse fmore
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (3rd L) arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for the eighth day of his child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Defense attorney Joe Amendola gestures while walking to his car at the Centre County Courthouse after the dmore
Defense attorney Joe Amendola gestures while walking to his car at the Centre County Courthouse after the defense rested its case in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little )
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for the smore
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for the seventh day of his child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Tom Kline (C), attorney for "Victim number 5", speaks with the press before his client testifies in the sexmore
Tom Kline (C), attorney for "Victim number 5", speaks with the press before his client testifies in the sexual abuse trial of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Mike McQueary, Penn State University assistant football coach on leave, exits the Courthouse after testifyimore
Mike McQueary, Penn State University assistant football coach on leave, exits the Courthouse after testifying in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Former Penn State graduate assistant coach Mike McQueary is seen in this courtroom sketch as he testifies tmore
Former Penn State graduate assistant coach Mike McQueary is seen in this courtroom sketch as he testifies to jurors during the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Art Lien
Former Penn State graduate assistant coach Mike McQueary (L) is seen in this courtroom sketch as he's questmore
Former Penn State graduate assistant coach Mike McQueary (L) is seen in this courtroom sketch as he's questioned by chief prosecutor Joseph McGettigan during the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandusky in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Art Lien
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (C) departs Centre County Court after day one of more
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (C) departs Centre County Court after day one of his trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Joe Amendola, defense attorney for former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, armore
Joe Amendola, defense attorney for former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, arrives at Centre County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Television satellite trucks are seen outside the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June more
Television satellite trucks are seen outside the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The sign for The Second Mile, a charity founded by former Pennsylvania State University coach Jerry Sanduskmore
The sign for The Second Mile, a charity founded by former Pennsylvania State University coach Jerry Sandusky, is seen on the eve of his child sex abuse trial in State College, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for jury selection in his child sex abusemore
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for jury selection in his child sex abuse trial in State College, Pennsylvania June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
A court sketch shows defense attorney Joe Amendola questioning a juror (L) during the jury selection procesmore
A court sketch shows defense attorney Joe Amendola questioning a juror (L) during the jury selection process in the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (R) in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2012. Sandusky faces 52 counts of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. REUTERS/Art Lien
Television satellite trucks park in front of the Center County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 4, 20more
Television satellite trucks park in front of the Center County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 4, 2012, the day before jury selection for former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky in his child sex abuse trial. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (2nd L) arrives with his wife Dottie (2nd R) for more
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (2nd L) arrives with his wife Dottie (2nd R) for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to hold him for trial on charges of sexually abusing boys, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania December 13, 2011. Though Sandusky has maintained his innocence on 52 counts of sexually molesting 10 boys over more than a decade, his arrest a month ago and the ensuing fallout have damaged the reputation of the university, led to the dismissal of Hall of Fame football coach Joe Paterno and focused national attention on the problem of child abuse. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reporters crowd in front of the Centre County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing to determine if there ismore
Reporters crowd in front of the Centre County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to hold former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for trial on charges of sexually abusing boys, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Penn State students listen to university officials during Penn State's first ever town hall forum on campumore
Penn State students listen to university officials during Penn State's first ever town hall forum on campus in State College, Pennsylvania, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little
The Second Mile headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania is pictured November 15, 2011. Former Penn Statmore
The Second Mile headquarters in State College, Pennsylvania is pictured November 15, 2011. Former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky founded the Second Mile charity for disadvantaged youth in 1977. At least one child from the New York City area stayed at the home of Sandusky, who has been accused of pedophilia, during the 1990s, a spokeswoman for the Fresh Air Fund said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Pat Little
Second Mile founder and assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky attends a Second Mile Easter eggmore
Second Mile founder and assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky attends a Second Mile Easter egg hunt in State College, Pennsylvania, in this April 8, 1990 file photo. REUTERS/Craig Houtz/Files
Second Mile founder and assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky attends a Second Mile roller skamore
Second Mile founder and assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky attends a Second Mile roller skating event in Mingoville, Pennsylvania, in this 1987 file photo. REUTERS/Craig Houtz/Files
A large gymnasium, part of the Brownson House youth athletics organization in Washington, Pennsylvania is smore
A large gymnasium, part of the Brownson House youth athletics organization in Washington, Pennsylvania is seen November 15, 2011. Art Sandusky, father of former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky who has been charged with sex crimes, was director of the Brownson House when Jerry was growing up. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Art Sandusky Field, named after former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's fathmore
Art Sandusky Field, named after former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's father, is seen as part of youth athletics organization The Brownson House and Vernon C. Neal Sportsplex in Washington, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
A portrait (2nd L) of former Brownson House director Art Sandusky and his wife Evie hangs on the wall of thmore
A portrait (2nd L) of former Brownson House director Art Sandusky and his wife Evie hangs on the wall of the entryway to the youth athletics organization among other photos at the Washington, Pennsylvania non-profit November 15, 2011. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
A view of The Brownson House building in Washington, Pennsylvania, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohnmore
A view of The Brownson House building in Washington, Pennsylvania, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Patriot-News newspaper is pictured in front of the Lasch Football Building at more
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Patriot-News newspaper is pictured in front of the Lasch Football Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania November 6, 2011. This is the building where some of the alleged sexual assaults took place by former defensive coordinator Gerald "Jerry" Sandusky. Sandusky, 67, of State College. REUTERS/Pat Little
Former Penn State University football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is led away by police after beinmore
Former Penn State University football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is led away by police after being arrested in a sex crimes investigation, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office
Emily Wilkens, 33, of State College, Pennsylvania, holds a sign protesting while artist Michael Pilato (R) more
Emily Wilkens, 33, of State College, Pennsylvania, holds a sign protesting while artist Michael Pilato (R) paints over a portion of a mural that former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was featured on in downtown State College, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little
Penn State Football coach Joe Paterno enters a car after leaving his home to attend practice in State Collemore
Penn State Football coach Joe Paterno enters a car after leaving his home to attend practice in State College, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little
Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno's daughter, Mary Kay Paterno Hort (R), hugs an unidentified wemore
Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno's daughter, Mary Kay Paterno Hort (R), hugs an unidentified well-wisher before she leaves her house in State College, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little
Penn State students hold candles during a candlelight vigil to show their support for sexual abuse victims more
Penn State students hold candles during a candlelight vigil to show their support for sexual abuse victims involved in the recent controversy in State College, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Penn State University students take to the streets, after it was announced that long time football coach Jomore
Penn State University students take to the streets, after it was announced that long time football coach Joe Paterno had been fired, in State College, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Pat Little
A student holds a sign while demonstrating against the termination of Penn State football coach Joe Paternomore
A student holds a sign while demonstrating against the termination of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in State College, Pennsylvania, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Penn State football players enter the field prior to their NCAA football game against Nebraska in State Colmore
Penn State football players enter the field prior to their NCAA football game against Nebraska in State College, Pennsylvania, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Penn State head coach Joe Paterno walks onto the field before the start of their NCAA football game in Columore
Penn State head coach Joe Paterno walks onto the field before the start of their NCAA football game in Columbus, Ohio, November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Penn State football fans look on after their loss in an NCAA football game against Nebraska in State Collegmore
Penn State football fans look on after their loss in an NCAA football game against Nebraska in State College, Pennsylvania, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Penn State football fans look on after their loss in an NCAA game against Nebraska in State College, Pennsymore
Penn State football fans look on after their loss in an NCAA game against Nebraska in State College, Pennsylvania, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky in his November 5, 2011 mugshot. REUTERSmore
Former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky in his November 5, 2011 mugshot. REUTERS/Pennsylvania State Attorney General's Office