The Pope in Africa

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to board his flight leaving the airport in Benin's main city Cotonou, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Worshippers cheer as the sun comes out from behind a cloud ahead of a mass held by Pope Benedict at the Stade de l'Amitie (Friendship Stadium) in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Catholic nuns pray ahead of a mass held by Pope Benedict at the Stade de l'Amitie (Friendship Stadium) in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Members of the clergy attend a mass led by Pope Benedict at the Stade de l'Amitie (Friendship Stadium) in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict waves at the crowd as he arrives in his Popemobile to celebrate a mass at the Stade de l'Amitie (Friendship Stadium) in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A street vendor displays pictures of Pope Benedict XVI (C) and Pope John Paul II (R) outside the Stade de l'Amitie (Friendship Stadium) in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict (2nd L) leads a mass at the Stade de l'Amitie (Friendship Stadium) in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 20, 2011, during his three-day pastoral trip to the country. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI (R) kisses a child during his visit to foyer "Paix et Joie" at the St. Rita church in Cotonou, during his pastoral visit in Benin November 19, 2011. The pope will be in Benin for 3 days from November 18 to 20. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People look on as Pope Benedict XVI arrives outside St. Rita church in Cotonou during his pastoral visit in Benin November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI, bows in front of the tomb of Cardinal Bernardin Gantin at the Chapel of St. Gall Seminary in Ouidah during his visit in Benin November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pier Paolo Cito/Pool

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI greets a girl after her speech during his visit to foyer "Paix et Joie" at the St. Rita church in Cotonou during his pastoral visit in Benin November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI (C) is surrounded by children as he arrives during his visit to foyer "Paix et Joie" at the St. Rita church in Cotonou during his pastoral visit in Benin November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI signs an official document at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception in Ouidah November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Ouidah November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A body guard (C) for Pope Benedict XVI deflects the hand of a woman reaching towards the pontiff as he leaves the Basilica in the city of Ouidah in Benin, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Onlookers gather on a bridge hoping to catch a glimpse of Pope Benedict XVI as he travels past crowds on his arrival in Benin's main city Cotonou November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI drives past crowds after arriving in Benin's main city Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI (C) is flanked by Benin's President Thomas Boni Yayi (2nd R) during a welcoming ceremony in Benin November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

People react as Pope Benedict XVI passes them on the street in Benin's main city Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves from his pope-mobile as he leaves the Cathedral in Cotonou during his pastoral visit in Benin November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI (C) is greeted as he arrives at the Bernardin Gantin airport in Cotonou November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI arrives at Notre Dame cathedral in Benin's main city Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI (L) and Thomas Boni Yayi (R), President of Republic of Benin stand together during a welcome ceremony in Benin November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A child sells souvenir posters and national flags ahead of a visit on Friday by Pope Benedict XVI to Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman prays during a morning mass at Notre Dame cathedral, ahead of a visit on Friday by Pope Benedict XVI to Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A worker sweeps the stage at the national stadium, ahead of a visit on Friday by Pope Benedict XVI to Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman holds a crucifix during a morning mass at Notre Dame cathedral, ahead of a visit on Friday by Pope Benedict XVI to Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 21日 星期一

A woman adjusts a hat on a child in front of Notre Dame Cathedral the day before a visit by Pope Benedict XVI to Cotonou November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

