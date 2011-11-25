版本:
Protests return to Egypt

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A general view of Egyptian protesters during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A general view of Egyptian protesters during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester with his face painted the colours of the Egyptian flag looks on during a march in Cairo's Tahrir Square November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester with his face painted the colours of the Egyptian flag looks on during a march in Cairo's Tahrir Square November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian protesters chant slogans during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian protesters chant slogans during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian protester waves Egyptian flag during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian protester waves Egyptian flag during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian riot police take a rest near the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian riot police take a rest near the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian volunteer cleans up garbage and rocks from the street near the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian volunteer cleans up garbage and rocks from the street near the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A member of security forces speaks to protesters separated by barbed wire and concrete barricades, around the Interior Ministry near Cairo's Tahrir Square November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A member of security forces speaks to protesters separated by barbed wire and concrete barricades, around the Interior Ministry near Cairo's Tahrir Square November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian protester chants slogans as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian protester chants slogans as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian protesters pray as they gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian protesters pray as they gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian protester chants slogans as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian protester chants slogans as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester runs after setting fire to a car during clashes with police in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester runs after setting fire to a car during clashes with police in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A general view shows protesters at Tahrir Square as riot police and military fire tear gas, in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A general view shows protesters at Tahrir Square as riot police and military fire tear gas, in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An ambulance ferrying injured protesters navigates through protesters after clashes with riot police and army soldiers in a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An ambulance ferrying injured protesters navigates through protesters after clashes with riot police and army soldiers in a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester into an ambulance after clashes with the army and riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester into an ambulance after clashes with the army and riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is carried during clashes with riot police and army soldiers in a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is carried during clashes with riot police and army soldiers in a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian woman screams from her balcony during clashes between protesters and riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An Egyptian woman screams from her balcony during clashes between protesters and riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters catch a thief during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters catch a thief during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester waves Egypt's national flag as riot police fire tear gas during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester waves Egypt's national flag as riot police fire tear gas during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester receives treatment during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester receives treatment during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters stand near tear gas during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters stand near tear gas during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes, along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes, along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protesters displays tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. RUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protesters displays tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. RUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester shouts against what he says is excessive violence demonstrated by police officers, along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester shouts against what he says is excessive violence demonstrated by police officers, along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Riot policeman points shotgun at protesters during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Riot policeman points shotgun at protesters during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is ferried off on a motorcycle during clashes with riot police on along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is ferried off on a motorcycle during clashes with riot police on along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters carry a fellow injured protester during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters carry a fellow injured protester during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters take shelter behind a wall during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters take shelter behind a wall during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Injured protesters lie on the ground during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Injured protesters lie on the ground during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is transported by motorbike for treatment during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is transported by motorbike for treatment during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is carried during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An injured protester is carried during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters run from tear gas throw at them by police during clashes between protesters and police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters run from tear gas throw at them by police during clashes between protesters and police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An ambulance ferrying injured protesters navigate through protesters after clashes with riot police and army at Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

An ambulance ferrying injured protesters navigate through protesters after clashes with riot police and army at Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester has his eyes washed with milk to protect against tear gas, during clashes with police in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester has his eyes washed with milk to protect against tear gas, during clashes with police in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester cries due to the pain in his eyes caused by tear gas during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester cries due to the pain in his eyes caused by tear gas during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters run from riot police firing tear gas and rubber-covered bullets in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters run from riot police firing tear gas and rubber-covered bullets in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester sets fire to a tyre during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester sets fire to a tyre during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian riot police shield themselves against protesters near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Egyptian riot police shield themselves against protesters near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A man mourns next to the body of a protester at a field hospital near Tahrir Square, after he was killed during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A man mourns next to the body of a protester at a field hospital near Tahrir Square, after he was killed during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A wounded protester holds spent ammunition at a field hospital near Tahrir Square, during clashes with Egyptian riot police, in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A wounded protester holds spent ammunition at a field hospital near Tahrir Square, during clashes with Egyptian riot police, in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A wounded protester is rushed to a field hospital near Tahrir Square during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A wounded protester is rushed to a field hospital near Tahrir Square during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters hide behind a portion of a fence as police fire tear gas and throw stones back at protesters, who have been throwing stones at the police, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

Protesters hide behind a portion of a fence as police fire tear gas and throw stones back at protesters, who have been throwing stones at the police, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester, with spent ammunition on his fingers, flashes the victory sign in front of a burning building during clashes with police at a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 26日 星期六

A protester, with spent ammunition on his fingers, flashes the victory sign in front of a burning building during clashes with police at a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

