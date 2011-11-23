" /> " />
版本:
中国

Pepper spray outrage

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi apologized to jeering students on November 21 for police use of pepper spray against campus protesters in a standoff captured by video and widely replayed on television and the Internet. Faculty and student critics of Friday's...more

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi apologized to jeering students on November 21 for police use of pepper spray against campus protesters in a standoff captured by video and widely replayed on television and the Internet. Faculty and student critics of Friday's confrontation, some of whom demanded the chancellor's resignation, said it had damaged the school's image and the climate for free expression at the university. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen

Close
1 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

University of California Davis students covered in pepper spray sit during an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

University of California Davis students covered in pepper spray sit during an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen

Close
2 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

Chalk messages mark the spot where non-violent protestors were pepper-sprayed by police at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

Chalk messages mark the spot where non-violent protestors were pepper-sprayed by police at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
3 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi leaves an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, Califonia November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi leaves an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, Califonia November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
4 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
5 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
6 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
7 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students hold up posters with various slogans during an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students hold up posters with various slogans during an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
8 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
9 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

Sacramento State student Amanda Almand and UC Davis student Noah Wiley set up their tent as protestors re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

Sacramento State student Amanda Almand and UC Davis student Noah Wiley set up their tent as protestors re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
10 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
11 / 12
2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 24日 星期四

UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
12 / 12

Pepper spray outrage

Pepper spray outrage 分享
重新播放
下一个

Demonstrations in Kuwait

Demonstrations in Kuwait
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »