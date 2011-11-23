48 years ago

Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, just two hours after Kennedy was shot, November 22, 1963. Attending the swearing in are Assistant Presidential Press Secretary Malcolm Kilduff (L-front), Special Assistant to the President Jack Valenti (L-Rear), U.S. Congressman Albert Thomas (2nd from L-Rear) and U.S. Congressman Jack Brooks (Far R). REUTERS/JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House