48 years ago

President John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, less than an hour before his assassination, November 22, 1963 . REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERSJFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas, minutes before the assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy attends a breakfast in Fort Worth, Texas with Vice President Lyndon Johnson and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, Texas several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, Texas, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
Former President John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are shown in the presidential limousine moments before Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/File
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, just two hours after Kennedy was shot, November 22, 1963. Attending the swearing in are Assistant Presidential Press Secretary Malcolm Kilduff (L-front), Special Assistant to the President Jack Valenti (L-Rear), U.S. Congressman Albert Thomas (2nd from L-Rear) and U.S. Congressman Jack Brooks (Far R). REUTERS/JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House
President John F. Kennedy's body is loaded aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas for the return flight to Washington as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy looks on, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House, after being returned to Washington, early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe
A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the U.S. Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the president's casket to the Capitol rotunda, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe
The cortege carrying the casket of President John F. Kennedy departs the White House bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/The White House/Robert Knudsen/JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy's widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy stand before the president's casket with U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as first lady Lady Bird Johnson and President Lyndon Johnson (far R) look on while the casket sits surrounded by a military honor guard in the White House East Room, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/FK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House
President John F. Kennedy's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (L-R), his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe
President John F. Kennedy's casket is carried into the United States Capitol followed by his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, their young children John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy and the president's brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy's brother U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and her young children Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. stand before the president's casket while the casket sits in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/Architect of the Capitol's Office/JFK Library
