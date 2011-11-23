版本:
Demonstrations in Kuwait

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Protesters perform evening prayers prior to a rally outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Protesters force open the door of the National Assembly Debate hall during a demonstration in Kuwait City, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Pro-government supporters hold pictures of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah during a rally outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Hani Abdullah

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Kuwaiti riot police stand guard during a protest march outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Kuwaiti members of parliament stand at the podium of the National Assembly after storming the parliament in Kuwait City, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Pro-government supporters holding Kuwaiti flags take part in a rally outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Kuwaiti member of parliament Waleed Al Tabtabaie sits in the National Assembly after he and others stormed the parliament building in Kuwait City, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Kuwaiti protestors hold the Kuwait flag as they stand upon the desks of the Speaker of Parliament in the Debate hall of the National Assembly at the Kuwait's parliament in Kuwait City, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Kuwaiti protesters scuffle with riot police at a demonstration near the Kuwait's parliament in Kuwait City, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Protesters take part in a rally next to a Kuwaiti national flag outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Protesters shout anti-government slogans during a rally outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Pro-government supporters holding Kuwaiti flags take part in a rally outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Protesters shelter themselves from rain using a traditional floor mat during a protest outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Pro-government protesters, holding Kuwaiti flags and photos of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, shout pro-government slogans at the Freedom Square during a rally outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 11月 23日 星期三

Pro-government supporters holding Kuwaiti flags take part in a rally outside the parliament house in Kuwait City, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

