Occupy camps evicted

<p>Riot police form a cordon during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Riot police form a cordon during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A protester meditates in front of a statue of Buddha as bailiffs dismantle the frame of his tent behind him during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A protester meditates in front of a statue of Buddha as bailiffs dismantle the frame of his tent behind him during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A protester struggles as he is removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A protester struggles as he is removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Protesters in Guy Fawkes masks and riot police look on during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Protesters in Guy Fawkes masks and riot police look on during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A woman prays as riot police remove protesters from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

A woman prays as riot police remove protesters from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A protester is detained by the riot police after being removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A protester is detained by the riot police after being removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A man moves furniture from a dismantled tent of the Occupy London encampment into a van outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

A man moves furniture from a dismantled tent of the Occupy London encampment into a van outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A man looks out from his tent at the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

A man looks out from his tent at the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A pair of Union Jack sunglasses sit on top of a stack of The Occupied Times newspapers at the Occupy London encampment outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A pair of Union Jack sunglasses sit on top of a stack of The Occupied Times newspapers at the Occupy London encampment outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Occupy Maine protester Amanda St. John sits up the frame of a tent and eats oatmeal following the eviction deadline for the encampment in Portland, Maine February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page </p>

Occupy Maine protester Amanda St. John sits up the frame of a tent and eats oatmeal following the eviction deadline for the encampment in Portland, Maine February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page

<p>Occupy Maine protester Harry Brown burns an American flag to dispose it as the eviction deadline for the encampment approaches in Lincoln Park, in Portland, Maine, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page </p>

Occupy Maine protester Harry Brown burns an American flag to dispose it as the eviction deadline for the encampment approaches in Lincoln Park, in Portland, Maine, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page

<p>A U.S. National Park Service police secures the area as workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

A U.S. National Park Service police secures the area as workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

Workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Protesters console one another as U.S. National Park Service police clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Protesters console one another as U.S. National Park Service police clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. National Park Service police clear protesters to erect barricades as they empty the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

U.S. National Park Service police clear protesters to erect barricades as they empty the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. National Park Service police handcuff an Occupy DC protester who refused to vacate a part of his encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. National Park Service police handcuff an Occupy DC protester who refused to vacate a part of his encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A worker in a hazmat suit tosses a bag of belongings confiscated from the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square, Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A worker in a hazmat suit tosses a bag of belongings confiscated from the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square, Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A protester stands next to barriers as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

A protester stands next to barriers as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>An Occupy DC protestor is pictured with his belongings strapped to a bicycle ready to move out, in McPherson Square in Washington, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

An Occupy DC protestor is pictured with his belongings strapped to a bicycle ready to move out, in McPherson Square in Washington, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>An Occupy Charlotte protester yells as he is arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police announced a new ordinance today making it illegal for persons to set up temporary structures on public space. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

An Occupy Charlotte protester yells as he is arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police announced a new ordinance today making it illegal for persons to set up temporary structures on public space. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>An Occupy Washington protester flies a U.S. flag upside down, usually flown as a sign of distress, at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

An Occupy Washington protester flies a U.S. flag upside down, usually flown as a sign of distress, at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>An Occupy Charlotte protester is carried away by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

An Occupy Charlotte protester is carried away by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer and his dog inspect a tent used by Occupy Charlotte protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer and his dog inspect a tent used by Occupy Charlotte protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>An Occupy Oakland demonstrator burns an U.S. flag outside Oakland City Hall during a day-long protest in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

An Occupy Oakland demonstrator burns an U.S. flag outside Oakland City Hall during a day-long protest in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Occupy Oakland demonstrators shield themselves from an exploding tear gas grenade during a confrontation with the police near the Oakland Museum of California in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Occupy Oakland demonstrators shield themselves from an exploding tear gas grenade during a confrontation with the police near the Oakland Museum of California in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Protesters knock down a barricade in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Protesters knock down a barricade in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>An Occupy Berkeley demonstrator walks past a sign at the movement's encampment at Berkeley Civic Center Park after officials delivered an eviction notice in Berkeley, California December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

An Occupy Berkeley demonstrator walks past a sign at the movement's encampment at Berkeley Civic Center Park after officials delivered an eviction notice in Berkeley, California December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Boston Police Department officers remove an Occupy Boston protester from Dewey Square in Boston, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Essdras M Suarez/Pool</p>

Boston Police Department officers remove an Occupy Boston protester from Dewey Square in Boston, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Essdras M Suarez/Pool

<p>Occupy Seattle camper Tonii Hammond, 22, watches as fellow protesters take down their tents at Seattle Central Community College in Seattle, Washington, December 9, 2011, after demonstrators received an eviction notice from the college. REUTERS/Marcus Donner</p>

Occupy Seattle camper Tonii Hammond, 22, watches as fellow protesters take down their tents at Seattle Central Community College in Seattle, Washington, December 9, 2011, after demonstrators received an eviction notice from the college. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

<p>A Department of Public Works worker clears debris on Market Street during a police raid on Occupy San Francisco's encampment near Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A Department of Public Works worker clears debris on Market Street during a police raid on Occupy San Francisco's encampment near Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Police watch as a protester with Occupy San Francisco sits on a chair and blocks traffic at a rally on Market Street in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Police watch as a protester with Occupy San Francisco sits on a chair and blocks traffic at a rally on Market Street in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>People run through a parking garage as police chase them through downtown streets, eventually ending up in the heart of notorious Skid Row, during a police raid of the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California early November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People run through a parking garage as police chase them through downtown streets, eventually ending up in the heart of notorious Skid Row, during a police raid of the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California early November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A woman cries as she takes a photograph of police raiding the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California late November 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A woman cries as she takes a photograph of police raiding the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California late November 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A Los Angeles police officer walks past a sign after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A Los Angeles police officer walks past a sign after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Arrested protesters react as they are removed from the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall after an eviction deadline passed in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Arrested protesters react as they are removed from the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall after an eviction deadline passed in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters as a woman yells from her tent during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters as a woman yells from her tent during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Demonstrator Brent Schmidt is detained by officers of the New York Police Department after members of the Occupy Wall Street movement had been removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Demonstrator Brent Schmidt is detained by officers of the New York Police Department after members of the Occupy Wall Street movement had been removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Workers power wash Zuccotti Park after the Occupy Wall Street movement's campground was removed by the Department of Sanitation and the New York Police Department in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers power wash Zuccotti Park after the Occupy Wall Street movement's campground was removed by the Department of Sanitation and the New York Police Department in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Zurich riot police officers secure the area as they remove members of the Occupy Paradeplatz movement from the Lindenhof in Zurich November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

Zurich riot police officers secure the area as they remove members of the Occupy Paradeplatz movement from the Lindenhof in Zurich November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

