Black Friday frenzy

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Customers wait for the midnight opening of Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Shoppers waiting in line for a Target store to open wrap around the side of a shopping complex on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Target employee Mark McAllister (R) holds the front door open for "Black Friday" shoppers at the midnight opening of the company's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A customer runs into a Best Buy store as it opens in Pineville, North Carolina November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Shoppers pay for their purchases at an Old Navy store as "Black Friday" shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Cars file into parking slots as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the Citadel outlet stores 10p.m. start on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Shoppers ride an escalator at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 201. REUTERS/John Gress

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Customers shop at Macy's department store in New York November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Karen Jambe takes down a box containing a toy as she shops at Toys "R" Us in Pineville, North Carolina November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A shopper leaves the Toys R Us store in Westbury, New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Jennifer Vazquez (L) pay Shernee Tousant as Black Friday shoppers get an early start at the Citadel outlet stores on Thanksgiving day in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A customer counts her money while waiting in line to check out at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Customers shop at Toys R Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Shoppers line-up for television sets at a Target Store in Chicago, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Maddie Franco (C) and Alexia Haney (R) stand at the front of the line of "Black Friday" shoppers before the midnight opening of Target's Northgate store in Seattle, Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Shoppers look through a bin full of pajamas inside a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Customers shop at Toys "R" Us in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

A woman uses her smartphone as she waits in line to checkout at a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 25日 星期五

Customers take the escalator as they shop at a Toys "R" Us store in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Black Friday frenzy

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »