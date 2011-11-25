Iraq's new army

Iraqi soldiers march under the "Crossed-Sabers"-- a towering 160-tonne, bronze monument of two crossed swords held in Saddam's hands, during a rehearsal for the Iraqi Army Day 88th anniversary celebration, in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone January 3, 2009. On Thursday, U.S. forces handed over responsibility to Iraqi troops for the Green Zone, a fortified swathe of central Baghdad off limits to most Iraqis, who widely view it as a symbol of foreign military occupation. REUTERS/Erik de Castro (IRAQ)