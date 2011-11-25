Photos of the week
A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi apologized to jeering students on November 21 for police use of pepper spray against campus protesters in a standoff captured by video and widely replayed on television and the Internet. Faculty and student critics of Friday's confrontation, some of whom demanded the chancellor's resignation, said it had damaged the school's image and the climate for free expression at the university. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen
A girl runs with a Bahraini flag during the funeral procession of Abdulnabi Kadhum Akel in Aali, south of Manama November 24, 2011. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam November 19, 2011. Occupy Amsterdam demonstrators have set up tents on the Beursplein since October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
United States President Barack Obama makes Thanksgiving Day phone calls to U.S. military personnel from the Oval Office November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza-The White House/Handout
Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Jaime flies in the air during stunt practice at cheerleader training camp at Deep Creek, Maryland, May 20, 2011. Cheerleader talent is strong along the east coast and candidates drive to Baltimore for team tryouts each March hoping to join the squad. Hundreds of competitors face three intense days of sudden-death eliminations against returning team members expecting to make the squad. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. Monkeys are increasingly seen as a nuisance in places like the capital Shimla, where they harass people and other animals on the roads and rifle through garbage bins looking for food. Monkeys caught are taken to one of four sterilization centres, where they are neutered before being released back into the same area they were trapped in. There were at least 317,000 monkeys in Himachal Pradesh according to the most recent survey of the primates, which was conducted in 2004-05. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A multiple exposure picture shows Roger Federer of Switzerland as he serves to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A devotee lights an oil lamp in memory of deceased family members at Pashupatinath Temple during the Bala Chaturdashi festival in Kathmandu November 23, 2011. The festival is celebrated by worshipers who scatter seven types of grain, known as "sat biu", as they walk past past shrines in the temple, as an act of tribute to departed souls. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A young mourner waits for the repatriation cortege carrying the bodies of Lance Corporal Peter Eustace of 2nd Battalion The Rifles, Lieutenant David Boyce and Lance Corporal Richard Scanlon of 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards and Private Thomas Christopher Lake of 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment at the memorial garden in Carterton, near Brize Norton, southern England November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Women pose against a wall of election posters in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. Congo's election due on Monday will test the giant nation's tentative steps towards recovery after decades of instability, but last-minute and heavily-criticised preparations point to a chaotic vote and a potentially bloody aftermath. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. Just a few kilometres from the impressive Akshardham temple, where Indian and foreign tourists flock to see the structure's sandstone and marble work, the 29-hectare, slum-surrounded Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi seems a world apart. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman November 22, 2011. The academy, which opened last month, provides educational services to more than 150 visually impaired students, and 33 of its 109 employees are also similarly impaired. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A Roma girl looks out from a window in Inke, 220km (137 miles) south west of Budapest, November 25, 2011. The children in the village have been forced to stay at home because the gas utility cancelled service to her school, which has not paid the bills for half a year, leaving the building without heating. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Workers attach a pre-election poster featuring Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, appealing to people to vote for the United Russia political party, onto an office building in the southern city of Krasnodar November 24, 2011. Russians will vote in Parliamentary elections on December 4. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A protestor climbs a burned building to rescue residents trapped by fire, during clashes with police in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) scores a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Iraqi boy is taken away from a suspected militant, who has been accused of killing his father at the height of the sectarian slaughter in 2006-07, during a presentation to the media at the Interior Ministry in Baghdad November 21, 2011. A total of 22 suspected militants were presented to the media on Monday as they await their trial, according to the police. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Anti-government protesters perform weekly Friday prayers during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah