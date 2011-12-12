Deadly election violence in Congo
A riot policeman faces opposition protesters through a could of tear gas in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces broke out in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, a day after election authorities named incumbent President Joseph Kabila winner of a disputed poll. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Opposition supporters demonstrate in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A riot policeman aims a tear gas gun in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Riot police dismantle a roadblock in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila celebrate after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Children show burnt election ballots outside a polling station at Matete district in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Election officials gather results from ballot papers at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A crowd of supporters surrounds opposition UDPS leader Etienne Tshisekedi's car as he drives to a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi waves from his car window while driving through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Supporters of one of the 18,500 candidates vying for 500 seats in parliament ride in a vehicle through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Pedestrians walk past election posters in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A line of riot police advances against opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An opposition UDPS supporter who was shot through the right shin after the presidential guard opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters is carried outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The body of an opposition UDPS supporter lies covered by the national flag after street clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Riot police chase opposition UDPS supporters caught in a cloud of tear gas outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An opposition UDPS member bleeds from a head wound after being beaten by security forces outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas beneath a campaign poster for incumbent President Joseph Kabila outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi (C) and his entourage are blocked by police outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition UDPS members hold up a blood-splattered poster of leader Etienne Tshisekedi after the presidential guard opened fire on the crowd outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Electoral officials sort out voting materials at a polling station ahead of Monday's polls in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman carrying her child on her back receives a ballot to vote at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Confused voters look for their names on registration lists at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Incumbent Congolese President Joseph Kabila receives his ballot at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman carries her 56-page parliamentary ballot with 18,500 candidates to a ballot box at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
