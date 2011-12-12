版本:
中国

Deadly election violence in Congo

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A riot policeman faces opposition protesters through a could of tear gas in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces broke out in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, a day after election authorities named incumbent President Joseph Kabila winner of a disputed poll. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A riot policeman faces opposition protesters through a could of tear gas in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces broke out in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, a day after election authorities named incumbent President Joseph Kabila winner of a disputed poll. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
1 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition supporters demonstrate in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition supporters demonstrate in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
2 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A riot policeman aims a tear gas gun in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A riot policeman aims a tear gas gun in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
3 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Riot police dismantle a roadblock in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Riot police dismantle a roadblock in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
4 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila celebrate after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila celebrate after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
5 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Children show burnt election ballots outside a polling station at Matete district in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Children show burnt election ballots outside a polling station at Matete district in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
6 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Election officials gather results from ballot papers at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Election officials gather results from ballot papers at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
7 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
8 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A crowd of supporters surrounds opposition UDPS leader Etienne Tshisekedi's car as he drives to a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A crowd of supporters surrounds opposition UDPS leader Etienne Tshisekedi's car as he drives to a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
9 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi waves from his car window while driving through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi waves from his car window while driving through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
10 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Supporters of one of the 18,500 candidates vying for 500 seats in parliament ride in a vehicle through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Supporters of one of the 18,500 candidates vying for 500 seats in parliament ride in a vehicle through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
11 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Pedestrians walk past election posters in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Pedestrians walk past election posters in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
12 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A line of riot police advances against opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A line of riot police advances against opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
13 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
14 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
15 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

An opposition UDPS supporter who was shot through the right shin after the presidential guard opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters is carried outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

An opposition UDPS supporter who was shot through the right shin after the presidential guard opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters is carried outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
16 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

The body of an opposition UDPS supporter lies covered by the national flag after street clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

The body of an opposition UDPS supporter lies covered by the national flag after street clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
17 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Riot police chase opposition UDPS supporters caught in a cloud of tear gas outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Riot police chase opposition UDPS supporters caught in a cloud of tear gas outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
18 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

An opposition UDPS member bleeds from a head wound after being beaten by security forces outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

An opposition UDPS member bleeds from a head wound after being beaten by security forces outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
19 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas beneath a campaign poster for incumbent President Joseph Kabila outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas beneath a campaign poster for incumbent President Joseph Kabila outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
20 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi (C) and his entourage are blocked by police outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi (C) and his entourage are blocked by police outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
21 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition UDPS members hold up a blood-splattered poster of leader Etienne Tshisekedi after the presidential guard opened fire on the crowd outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Opposition UDPS members hold up a blood-splattered poster of leader Etienne Tshisekedi after the presidential guard opened fire on the crowd outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
22 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Electoral officials sort out voting materials at a polling station ahead of Monday's polls in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Electoral officials sort out voting materials at a polling station ahead of Monday's polls in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
23 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
24 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A woman carrying her child on her back receives a ballot to vote at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A woman carrying her child on her back receives a ballot to vote at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
25 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Confused voters look for their names on registration lists at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Confused voters look for their names on registration lists at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
26 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Incumbent Congolese President Joseph Kabila receives his ballot at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Incumbent Congolese President Joseph Kabila receives his ballot at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
27 / 28
2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A woman carries her 56-page parliamentary ballot with 18,500 candidates to a ballot box at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A woman carries her 56-page parliamentary ballot with 18,500 candidates to a ballot box at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
28 / 28

Deadly election violence in Congo

Deadly election violence in Congo 分享
重新播放
下一个

Mass protests against Putin

Mass protests against Putin
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »