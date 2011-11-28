"No" to a nuclear waste train
Anti-nuclear protesters blockade a street to prevent the transportation of Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) in Gorleben, Germany November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Anti-nuclear protesters blockade a street to prevent the transportation of Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) in Gorleben, Germany November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Anti-nuclear protesters take breakfast as they sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters take breakfast as they sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters build a street blockade with trees to prevent the transportation of eleven Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) on its way to its destination in Gorleben November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Anti-nuclear protesters build a street blockade with trees to prevent the transportation of eleven Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) on its way to its destination in Gorleben November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Rail workers stand next to Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) at an embarking station in Dannenberg south of Hamburg November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Rail workers stand next to Castor nuclear waste containers (Cask for Storage and Transport of Radioactive material) at an embarking station in Dannenberg south of Hamburg November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A picture taken with an thermal imaging camera shows Castor containers at an embarking station in REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A picture taken with an thermal imaging camera shows Castor containers at an embarking station in REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Anti-nuclear protesters sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters sit in the street to Germany's interim nuclear waste storage facility in the northern German village of Gorleben, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police cut a railway track as an anti-nuclear protester is chained to it during a sit-in in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
German riot police cut a railway track as an anti-nuclear protester is chained to it during a sit-in in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
German riot police carry an anti-nuclear protester away from the railway tracks during a sit-in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police carry an anti-nuclear protester away from the railway tracks during a sit-in Hitzacker November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Police officers watch as anti-nuclear protestors, the 'Farmer Emergency Community' (Baeuerliche Not-Gemeinschaft) sit on railway tracks while attached to a concrete pyramid in Hitzacker November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Police officers watch as anti-nuclear protestors, the 'Farmer Emergency Community' (Baeuerliche Not-Gemeinschaft) sit on railway tracks while attached to a concrete pyramid in Hitzacker November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters eat soup as they sit on the railway tracks in Hitzacker, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Anti-nuclear protesters eat soup as they sit on the railway tracks in Hitzacker, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Railway worker repair damaged railway tracks following a sit-in of anti-nuclear protesters on the railway tracks near Harlingen, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Railway worker repair damaged railway tracks following a sit-in of anti-nuclear protesters on the railway tracks near Harlingen, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A baby of party members plays with a toy mock nuclear waste barrel, during Germany's Greens Party convention in Kiel November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A baby of party members plays with a toy mock nuclear waste barrel, during Germany's Greens Party convention in Kiel November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Anti-nuclear activists lie chained to a concrete block on railway tracks near Lueneburg November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Anti-nuclear activists lie chained to a concrete block on railway tracks near Lueneburg November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A German policeman measures a portion of railway tracks that was bent by anti-nuclear protesters using car-jacks, following a sit-in near Harlingen November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A German policeman measures a portion of railway tracks that was bent by anti-nuclear protesters using car-jacks, following a sit-in near Harlingen November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Masked anti-nuclear protester walks through the woods and over fields near the village of Metzingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Masked anti-nuclear protester walks through the woods and over fields near the village of Metzingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest an anti-nuclear protester who tried to remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest an anti-nuclear protester who tried to remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest anti-nuclear protester that remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers arrest anti-nuclear protester that remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers push away anti-nuclear protesters from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers push away anti-nuclear protesters from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An anti-nuclear protester plays his accordion as hundreds of protesters stage sit-in on rails near Harlingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste to the northern German storage facility of Gorleben. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay GERMANY
An anti-nuclear protester plays his accordion as hundreds of protesters stage sit-in on rails near Harlingen November 26, 2011, to block a train carrying nuclear waste to the northern German storage facility of Gorleben. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay GERMANY
German police officers inspect damage made by Anti-nuclear protestors on the railway tracks near Dumstorf, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German police officers inspect damage made by Anti-nuclear protestors on the railway tracks near Dumstorf, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A German police officer uses a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on a transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domansko
A German police officer uses a Geiger counter to measure the radiation of a Castor container on a transport train, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domansko