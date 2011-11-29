版本:
中国

Egypt votes

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An old man is helped by army soldiers before casting his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An old man is helped by army soldiers before casting his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An old man casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An old man casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
3 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People walk past electoral banners, ahead of the parliamentary elections due on Monday, in Alexandria, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People walk past electoral banners, ahead of the parliamentary elections due on Monday, in Alexandria, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
4 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man dips his finger in ink after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man dips his finger in ink after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People stand in line outside a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People stand in line outside a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue outside a polling station in the Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue outside a polling station in the Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man looks at list of candidates before voting in a polling station in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man looks at list of candidates before voting in a polling station in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man shows his finger after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man shows his finger after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C) waits to cast his vote outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C) waits to cast his vote outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A security officer carries ballot papers to a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A security officer carries ballot papers to a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
11 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Presidential candidate Amr Moussa casts his vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Presidential candidate Amr Moussa casts his vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An old man reads a ballot paper before casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An old man reads a ballot paper before casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
13 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue at a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue at a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An Egyptian woman reads a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An Egyptian woman reads a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
15 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A woman is helped by an army soldier outside a polling station to cast her vote during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A woman is helped by an army soldier outside a polling station to cast her vote during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
16 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man stand in front of banners supporting candidates for the parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man stand in front of banners supporting candidates for the parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An electoral official sits near a ballot box at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An electoral official sits near a ballot box at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Women cover themselves during rain as they stand in line outside a polling station waiting to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Women cover themselves during rain as they stand in line outside a polling station waiting to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
19 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People register to vote at a polling station in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighbourhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People register to vote at a polling station in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighbourhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A boy looks on as he waits for his father behind soldiers guarding outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A boy looks on as he waits for his father behind soldiers guarding outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
21 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An Egyptian army soldier stands as people queue outside a polling station in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

An Egyptian army soldier stands as people queue outside a polling station in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Soldiers maintain order as people wait outside a polling station to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

Soldiers maintain order as people wait outside a polling station to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
23 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man waits outside a polling station to cast his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

A man waits outside a polling station to cast his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 25
2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 29日 星期二

People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 25

Egypt votes

Egypt votes 分享
重新播放
下一个

Thailand from above

Thailand from above
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »