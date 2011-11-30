版本:
中国

Travels in the debt crisis

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
1 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Rebecca Esquibel, 30, Nathan Glidden, 29, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Rebecca Esquibel, 30, Nathan Glidden, 29, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

The reflection of a stockbroker in a glass panel shows him reacting as he observes the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar soomro

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

The reflection of a stockbroker in a glass panel shows him reacting as he observes the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar soomro

Close
4 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Workers sit on the desk during a strike against the possible closure of a factory run by car seat covers maker Prevent Global, after the company filed for bankruptcy, in Slovenj Gradec, northern Slovenia, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Workers sit on the desk during a strike against the possible closure of a factory run by car seat covers maker Prevent Global, after the company filed for bankruptcy, in Slovenj Gradec, northern Slovenia, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana

Close
5 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gesture as they address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gesture as they address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
8 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Close
10 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

An art installation of Monopoly houses and hotels by Irish contemporary artist Fergal McCarthy floats on the river Liffey in Dublin, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

An art installation of Monopoly houses and hotels by Irish contemporary artist Fergal McCarthy floats on the river Liffey in Dublin, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

An aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner shows him a message on a PDA as he takes his seat to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The U.S. and the G-20: Remaking the International Economic Architecture' on Capitol Hill, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

An aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner shows him a message on a PDA as he takes his seat to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The U.S. and the G-20: Remaking the International Economic Architecture' on Capitol Hill, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer talks with Senator Bernie Sanders as the U.S. Congress tried to hammer out a solution to the debt ceiling crisis, on Capitol Hill, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer talks with Senator Bernie Sanders as the U.S. Congress tried to hammer out a solution to the debt ceiling crisis, on Capitol Hill, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man stands outside a store advertising that it is going out of business in New York, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man stands outside a store advertising that it is going out of business in New York, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Bags of garbage are piled near a parked car in Athens, during a strike by garbage collectors, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Bags of garbage are piled near a parked car in Athens, during a strike by garbage collectors, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
15 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
16 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Eric Lipps, 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Eric Lipps, 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Men hold placards offering temporal employment services in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Men hold placards offering temporal employment services in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
18 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Union delegates vote to approve balloting their members to strike if negotiations with the government over public sector pension reform fail to reach a settlement, during the annual Trade Union Congress in central London, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Union delegates vote to approve balloting their members to strike if negotiations with the government over public sector pension reform fail to reach a settlement, during the annual Trade Union Congress in central London, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
19 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A trader reacts in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A trader reacts in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

People walk over a world map engraved in marble in Lisbon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

People walk over a world map engraved in marble in Lisbon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
21 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man walks past derelict terraced houses in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man walks past derelict terraced houses in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
22 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Close
23 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A group of religious leaders take part in a protest calling on Congress to reach a budget agreement that protects the nation's most vulnerable in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A group of religious leaders take part in a protest calling on Congress to reach a budget agreement that protects the nation's most vulnerable in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
24 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at the start of an Euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at the start of an Euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
25 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
26 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
27 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
28 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
29 / 30
2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A campsite at a homeless tent city in Sacramento California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker

2011年 11月 30日 星期三

A campsite at a homeless tent city in Sacramento California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker

Close
30 / 30

Travels in the debt crisis

Travels in the debt crisis 分享
重新播放
下一个

Protesters storm British embassy

Protesters storm British embassy
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »