A nation on strike

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Unionised public service workers take part in a protest march in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Police officers look through apertures in a mobile steel cordon at the entrance to Whitehall, during a protest march, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Infant William Brown is pushed in a pram during a public service workers' union protest march in Leeds, northern England, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Hospital staff picket outside the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital in Manchester, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Demonstrators walk on a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Leon Wild, age two, and his brother Robert age six, wait for the start of a protest march in Birmingham, central England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Demonstrators walk past placards before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Pickets stand outside the Houses of Parliament in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A demonstrator holds a dog on a leash during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A bus carrying union members drives through Parliament Square in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man and a woman play tennis as demonstrators gather before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A demonstrator poses for a photograph during a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A striking health worker places placards along the railings outside King's College Hospital in south London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

A man holds a placard before a protest march in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Demonstrators march along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Hospital workers protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Radiographers stand on a picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Pupils, parents and staff stand on a picket line outside Chapel Allerton school in Leeds, northern England November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

Demonstrators prepare to join a march on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

2011年 12月 1日 星期四

An empty overspill marquee, set up in preparation for overcrowding due to striking workers, is seen outside Terminal 3 of Heathrow Airport in London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A nation on strike

