图片 | 2012年 10月 13日 星期六 01:40 BJT

When the euro launched

<p>City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to familiarize the French public to the new currency in their daily lives, June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon</p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to familiarize the French public to the new currency in their daily lives, June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

<p>A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding banners reading, "For a democratic Europe for the people, No to the Euro " on May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Kahn </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding banners reading, "For a democratic Europe for the people, No to the Euro " on May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Kahn

<p>French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a store in Mundolsheim, near Strasbourg, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a store in Mundolsheim, near Strasbourg, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Europe and above all people's attitudes" on December 31, 1998. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Europe and above all people's attitudes" on December 31, 1998. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's national referundum on whether to join the monetary union, January 18, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's national referundum on whether to join the monetary union, January 18, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post office, December 15, 2001. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post office, December 15, 2001. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

<p>Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth, in Brussels, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/Nathalie Koulischer</p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth, in Brussels, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/Nathalie Koulischer

<p>About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt during a weekend of festivities to mark the birth of the new currency, January 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt during a weekend of festivities to mark the birth of the new currency, January 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12 of the 15 EU states, January 1, 2002 REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12 of the 15 EU states, January 1, 2002 REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX index board one day before the introduction of the single currency, December 30, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX index board one day before the introduction of the single currency, December 30, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

<p>A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, December 17, 2001. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, December 17, 2001. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michael Urban </p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michael Urban

<p>A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man at a market on the outskirts of Rome, November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco</p>

2012年 10月 13日 星期六

A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man at a market on the outskirts of Rome, November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

