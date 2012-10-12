When the euro launched
City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to famimore
City volunteers display specimen euro notes at a Paris street market as part of an ongoing exercise to familiarize the French public to the new currency in their daily lives, June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A 'euro calculator' is demonstrated in Bonn, December 29, 1998. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding bannemore
Demonstrators asking for the annulment of the Maastricht treaty march in the streets of Paris holding banners reading, "For a democratic Europe for the people, No to the Euro " on May 16, 1998. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Kahn
French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a smore
French cashiers closely inspect a real 20 euro banknote for the first time during a training session at a store in Mundolsheim, near Strasbourg, November 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Euromore
French President Jacques Chirac delivers a New Year address, saying that "The Euro is going to change Europe and above all people's attitudes" on December 31, 1998. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's natiomore
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Work not Euro" during a demonstration in Paris ahead of France's national referundum on whether to join the monetary union, January 18, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post officemore
A consumer reads a guide about the euro currency while queuing to purchase a Euro kit at a Rome post office, December 15, 2001. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth,more
Children wait for the release of about 3,000 balloons bearing the euro symbol to mark the currency's birth, in Brussels, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/Nathalie Koulischer
About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt more
About 10,000 people surround a euro symbol in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt during a weekend of festivities to mark the birth of the new currency, January 1, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12more
Euro logos are projected onto the Cinquantenaire monument in Brussels as the euro became legal tender in 12 of the 15 EU states, January 1, 2002 REUTERS/Yves Herman
A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX imore
A share trader scratches his head as he reads on a large placard "The Euro comes" installed above the DAX index board one day before the introduction of the single currency, December 30, 1998. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird <more
A lone anti-euro protester stands in Westminster in central London, June 9, 2003. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, Decembmore
A woman displays a so called "euro starter kit" and a twenty German Mark note at Berlin's town hall, December 17, 2001. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michmore
Price labels in Deutschmarks and euro's at a drugstore in Siegburg, near Bonn, December 16, REUTERS/Michael Urban
A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man atmore
A youngster, known as a euro ambassador, tries his hardest to explain the new currency to an elderly man at a market on the outskirts of Rome, November 30, 2001. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
