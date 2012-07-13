版本:
Drug tunnels of Mexico

<p>The US entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side are pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

The US entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side are pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

<p>A military truck is parked outside a recycling plant where soldiers found a tunnel under construction at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. The Mexican Army located the tunnel in this border, which would be used for smuggling drugs, weapons and persons into the United States, local media reported. The excavation which is approximately 10 feet deep, 1.70 meter high and 150 meter long had ventilation and lighting. No detainees were reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A military truck is parked outside a recycling plant where soldiers found a tunnel under construction at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. The Mexican Army located the tunnel in this border, which would be used for smuggling drugs, weapons and persons into the United States, local media reported. The excavation which is approximately 10 feet deep, 1.70 meter high and 150 meter long had ventilation and lighting. No detainees were reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>The US entryway of a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

The US entryway of a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

<p>Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>The interior of a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

The interior of a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

<p>Thirty-nine pounds of methamphetamines that were smuggled through a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Thirty-nine pounds of methamphetamines that were smuggled through a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

<p>The interior of a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

The interior of a cross border tunnel is pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

<p>The US entryway of a cross border tunnel was located in a storage room inside a business, along with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side are pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

The US entryway of a cross border tunnel was located in a storage room inside a business, along with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side are pictured in this undated handout photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

<p>Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) photograph released on March 1, 2012 shows an underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/ Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) photograph released on March 1, 2012 shows an underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/ Handout

<p>U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) photograph released on March 1, 2012 shows an underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/ Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) photograph released on March 1, 2012 shows an underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/ Handout

<p>A Mexican soldier looks down into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. The tunnel, equipped with electric rail cars, ran from California from Mexico and authorities from both countries seized more than 32 tons of marijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A Mexican soldier looks down into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. The tunnel, equipped with electric rail cars, ran from California from Mexico and authorities from both countries seized more than 32 tons of marijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A soldier looks into a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

<p>A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A view of the U.S. entrance to a 400-yard long cross-border tunnel after authorities recovered 14 tons of marijuana from warehouses in Otay Mesa industrial park and Tijuana, Mexico, in Otay Mesa, California, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A view of the U.S. entrance to a 400-yard long cross-border tunnel after authorities recovered 14 tons of marijuana from warehouses in Otay Mesa industrial park and Tijuana, Mexico, in Otay Mesa, California, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stands guard in front of an industrial building near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stands guard in front of an industrial building near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A sophisticated smugglers' tunnel, fitted with lights, water pumps and a ventilation system, running under the Arizona border from Mexico found by U.S. border police, May 9, 2011, REUTERS/U.S. Border Patrol</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A sophisticated smugglers' tunnel, fitted with lights, water pumps and a ventilation system, running under the Arizona border from Mexico found by U.S. border police, May 9, 2011, REUTERS/U.S. Border Patrol

<p>The entrance to a long tunnel inside a warehouse near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/Pool </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

The entrance to a long tunnel inside a warehouse near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/Pool

<p>One of 26 bundles of marijuana found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

One of 26 bundles of marijuana found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

<p>Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police

<p>Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>An entrance to a tunnel found under the U.S.-Mexico border, in San Diego, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

An entrance to a tunnel found under the U.S.-Mexico border, in San Diego, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

<p>Soldiers stand guard in an incomplete drug tunnel, which has its entrance hidden in a house under construction, in Tijuana, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

Soldiers stand guard in an incomplete drug tunnel, which has its entrance hidden in a house under construction, in Tijuana, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A journalist crawls in a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A journalist crawls in a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A view of a cross border tunnel located by the army at a warehouse is seen in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A view of a cross border tunnel located by the army at a warehouse is seen in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A journalist climbs the shaft of a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A journalist climbs the shaft of a cross border tunnel located by the Mexican army at a warehouse in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>A reporter uses a torch to light marijuana packages inside a truck parked at a warehouse, where the Mexican army located a cross border tunnel, in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes </p>

2012年 7月 13日 星期五

A reporter uses a torch to light marijuana packages inside a truck parked at a warehouse, where the Mexican army located a cross border tunnel, in Tijuana July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

