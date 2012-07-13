Drug tunnels of Mexico

A military truck is parked outside a recycling plant where soldiers found a tunnel under construction at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana July 12, 2012. The Mexican Army located the tunnel in this border, which would be used for smuggling drugs, weapons and persons into the United States, local media reported. The excavation which is approximately 10 feet deep, 1.70 meter high and 150 meter long had ventilation and lighting. No detainees were reported. REUTERS/Stringer