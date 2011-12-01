The fall of Gbagbo
Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo (L) and his wife Simone sit in a room at Hotel Golf in Abidjan, Ivory Coast after they were arrested, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Laurent Gbagbo flashes two thumbs-up during his inauguration at the presidential palace in Abidjan December 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A man on his knees raises his hands inside an Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) office after being detained for suspected involvement in reprisal attacks on a local FPI office in Abidjan December 2, 2010. Two security guards were injured at FPI local party headquarters in Abidjan in retaliation attack for violence which saw three people killed at opposition party headquarters, in a sign on mounting tensions between political camps in...more
A RHDP supporter cries following an attack at party headquarters in Abidjan December 2, 2010. In a sign of mounting tensions between political camps in the West African state - where elections have been delayed repeatedly since 2005 - at least three Ouattara supporters were shot dead overnight in the capital as they waiting for poll results, the RHDP and a resident said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Protesters stand near burning tyres at a road block in Abobo in Abidjan February 19, 2011. Ivorian security forces fired live bullets and teargas to disperse protesters in Abidjan calling for incumbent leader Laurent Gbagbo to step down, wounding at least one of them, witnesses said. His rival, Alassane Ouattara, has called for Egypt-style mass protests to oust Gbagbo, who has refused to step down as leader of the world's top cocoa...more
Anti-Gbagbo protester holds a machete near a roadblock and burning tyres in the Abobo area of Abidjan March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A dead body lies on an empty road near Williamsville after a clash between Ivorian security forces and pro-Outtara fighters in Abidjan March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man helps a boy to board a bus at the bus station of Adjame in Abidjan March 20, 2011. Thousands of Ivorians fleeing violence in the commercial capital Abidjan gathered in its main bus station, crowding onto buses carrying suitcases full of belongings they had salvaged to head to the countryside. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Ivorian chief of staff General Philippe Mangou waves to youth supporters of Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo gathered at the army's headquarters to sign up for military service in Abidjan March 21, 2011. Thousands of youth supporters of Gbagbo answered a call to join the army, adding fuel to a violent power struggle that risks sending the country back to civil war. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A fighter from the Republican Forces rebels smokes a cigarette in the village of Pekanhouebly on the border of Ivory Coast and Liberia, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Simon Akam
Supporters of Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo hold a placard as they attend a rally in Plateau, near the presidential palace in Abidjan March 26, 2011. Thousands of youth supporters of Gbagbo gathered around his presidential palace in a show of support, as days of fierce fighting between his security forces and insurgents continued. The placard reads," Gbagbo our president." REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Forces loyal to Ivorian presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara wait behind an injured man in the capital Abidjan, April 2, 2011. Soldiers of Ivory Coast's rival leaders battled for the presidential palace, military bases and state TV in the main city Abidjan on Saturday, in a conflict becoming so brutal that it killed 800 people in one town alone. Advancing soldiers backing Alassane Ouattara, who U.N.-certified results show won a...more
Explosions are seen at a camp of soldiers loyal to Laurent Gbagbo during an attack by U.N. and French armed forces in Treichville in Abidjan April 4, 2011. U.N. and French helicopters attacked Gbagbo's last strongholds in Abidjan as forces loyal to Ivory Coast presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara streamed into the city from the north. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A soldier loyal to Ivory Coast presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara lies on a road as fighting flares across the country's main city Abidjan April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A tank burns by the roadside after heavy fighting in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, April 5, 2011. Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo was negotiating the terms of his departure from power following a fierce assault by forces loyal to his presidential rival backed by U.N. and French helicopter airstrikes. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Prisoners held by forces loyal to Ivory Coast presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara are seen in Abidjan April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Soldiers loyal to Ivory Coast presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara drive to the front line during fighting on the northern outskirts of Abidjan April 8, 2011. Forces loyal to Laurent Gbagbo, besieged in his Abidjan residence, have retaken ground and are edging closer to where rival presidential claimant Ouattara is holed up, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Ivory Coast's incumbent leader Laurent Gbagbo is seen in this video grab from Ivory Coast Television after he was arrested by forces loyal to his rival presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara, in Abidjan April 11, 2011. REUTERS/HO
Fighters loyal to Ivory Coast presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara celebrate with a national flag in the main city Abidjan, April 11,2011. Shouts of joy erupted in parts of Abidjan as news of the arrest of Laurent Gbagbo spread through Ivory Coast's main city, where many had been trapped in their homes during 10 days of heavy fighting. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Prisoners (C) are transported on a pick-up truck and guarded by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara's troops during a patrol through Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The imprint of a recently removed decomposed body marks the ground beside the French word "Serve" at a police training academy in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A prisoner held by pro-Outtara Republican Forces of Ivory Coast (FRCI) and who said he was shot in the leg during recent fighting, badly beaten and held in a dark cell for days, weeps in pain at a military base in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A soldier of FRCI (Republican forces of Ivory Coast) who is loyal to newly installed President Alassane Ouattara holds his weapons in Abobo April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A pro-Ouattara soldier of FRCI (Republican forces of Ivory coast) sits with bullet rounds in Yopougon April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Fighters of a militia supporting ex-president Laurent Gbagbo walk with their weapons during a symbolic disarmament ceremony for the pro-Gbagbo militia group in Yopougon April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
President Alassane Ouattara sits with his wife Dominique Ouatarra during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Abidjan May 6, 2011. Ouattara took his presidential oath, cementing his rule over the West African state in a tense ceremony conducted by an ally of ousted leader Laurent Gbagbo. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Red Cross workers recover dead bodies lying on a street in Yopougon May 4, 2011. Dozens of bodies littered the streets of an Abidjan neighborhood as fighting continued between Ivory Coast troops and the remnants of a militia loyal to deposed leader Laurent Gbagbo. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Refugees of the Guere ethnic group mourn the death of a relative, inside a temporary camp set up at a Catholic church in Duekoue May 18, 2011. The refugees in this crowded church ground in west Ivory Coast were chased out of their homes by soldiers or ethnic militias during a violent post-poll power struggle between former president Laurent Gbagbo and his rival Alassane Ouattara that ended last month with Gbagbo's capture. Some...more
A pro-Outtara soldier belonging to the Republican Forces of Ivory Coast (FRCI) stands near farmers breaking open cocoa pods in Duekoue May 19, 2011. Ivory Coast's cocoa industry, which feeds some 40 percent of global demand, was badly hit by the country's internal strife, which only eased when forces loyal to Alassane Ouattara, rival to former president Laurent Gbagbo, captured Gbagbo from his home last month, with the help of the...more
A general view of destroyed bars on Rue Princesse, or Princess Road, in the Yopougon district of Abidjan August 14, 2011. The clubs and bars along Princess Road, Abidjan's famous entertainment district, were demolished as part of a clean-up drive by President Alassane Ouattara. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A man looks through his belongings after returning to his house that was burnt during the country's civil war in Beoue village near Guiglo, September 7, 2011. Ivory Coast will change the official name of its armed forces in the coming days, the government said on Monday, in what was seen as an effort to clean up its image after the country's civil war. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Soldiers stand near a block at the newly renovated MACA prison in Abidjan August 16, 2011. The prison received its first prisoners after Ivory Coast's elections last year. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
General Philippe Mangou (R), Ivory Coast's former chief of defence staff, walks towards his successor Brigadier General Soumaila Bakayoko of the Republican Forces of Cote d'Ivoire (FRCI) during a change of command ceremony at the army's headquarters in Plateau, Abidjan July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo arrives in an airplane at Rotterdam Airport early November 30, 2011. Gbagbo arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday to face an arrest warrant at the International Criminal Court, the first former head of state to do so since its inception. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos
A motocade of two cars believed to be carrying Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo arrives at the prison in Scheveningen November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
