Protests against Putin
Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Russian Interior Ministry troops detain participants during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placard reads "I went to the elections but i didn't vote for United Russia" (L) and "Groundhog day" (R). REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placards read "Putin in prison" (L) and "Begone United Russia, return our unfair elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Opposition leader Boris Nemtsov speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of Russia's Communist party shouts slogans during a meeting in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Anarchists burn flares and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police line up against participants during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Participants shout and play musical instruments during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Participants blow whistles and shout during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Russian police line up during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Anarchists shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. The banner reads, "We were screwed". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
