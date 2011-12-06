版本:
中国

Protests against Putin

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
1 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
2 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian Interior Ministry troops detain participants during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian Interior Ministry troops detain participants during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placard reads "I went to the elections but i didn't vote for United Russia" (L) and "Groundhog day" (R). REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placard reads "I went to the elections but i didn't vote for United Russia" (L) and "Groundhog day" (R). REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
4 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placards read "Putin in prison" (L) and "Begone United Russia, return our unfair elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants hold placards during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. Placards read "Putin in prison" (L) and "Begone United Russia, return our unfair elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
5 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
6 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Opposition leader Boris Nemtsov speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Opposition leader Boris Nemtsov speaks during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
7 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

A member of Russia's Communist party shouts slogans during a meeting in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

A member of Russia's Communist party shouts slogans during a meeting in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
8 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Anarchists burn flares and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Anarchists burn flares and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
9 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
10 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police line up against participants during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police line up against participants during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
11 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants shout and play musical instruments during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants shout and play musical instruments during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
12 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants blow whistles and shout during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Participants blow whistles and shout during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
13 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police line up during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Russian police line up during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
14 / 15
2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Anarchists shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. The banner reads, "We were screwed". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 12月 6日 星期二

Anarchists shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. The banner reads, "We were screwed". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
15 / 15

Protests against Putin

Protests against Putin 分享
重新播放
下一个

Over the Dead Sea

Over the Dead Sea
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »