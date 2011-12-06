Pearl Harbor 1941
An aerial view of "Battleship Row" at Pearl Harbor, photographed from a Japanese aircraft, beside Ford Island, during the early part of the attack on December 7, 1941. Visible ships are (L-R): USS Nevada; USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard; USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard; USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma moored outboard; and USS Neosho, only partially visible at the extreme right. A bomb had just hit Arizona near the stern, but she has not yet received the bomb that detonated her forward magazines. West Virginia and Oklahoma are gushing oil from their many torpedo hits and are listing to port. Oklahoma's port deck edge is already under water. Nevada has also been torpedoed. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy photograph/U.S. Navy National Museum of Naval Aviation
The USS West Virginia burns and sinks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom
The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center
Service members stand near airplane wreckage during the surprise Japanese attack at Naval Air Station at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy
The USS Arizona is seen ablaze, immediately following the explosion of its forward magazines after the attack in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives
This captured Japanese photograph shows the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii December 7, 1941. In the distance, the smoke rises from Hickam Field. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center
A view of the USS ARIZONA burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center
The forward magazines of USS Arizona explode after it was hit by a Japanese bomb in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives
Sailors in a motor launch rush to rescue a survivor in the water alongside USS West Virginia after the attack, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom
A view of the USS West Virginia in flames in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center
The USS Arizona is seen ablaze just after its forward magazines exploded along with other warships at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. At right, shrouded in smoke from the fire, are the main and foremasts of USS West Virginia, which is listing sharply to port after it was torpedoed. Upright mast further to the right is the main mast of USS Tennessee moored inboard of West Virginia. The bow and foremast of USS Vestal moored outboard of Arizona, are visible at the left. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives
The USS Nevada is ablaze off the Ford Island seaplane base, with its bow pointed up-channel during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The volume of fire and smoke is from USS Shaw, which is burning in the floating dry dock in the background on the left. Photographed from the southeastern shore of Ford Island, near the Naval Air station HQ building. A dredging line is visible at left. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph
The USS Nevada is aground and burning off Waipio Point, after the end of the Japanese air raid in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Ships assisting the USS Nevada (R) are the harbor tug Hoga and USS Avocet. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph
A burnt B-17C aircraft rests near Hangar Number Five, Hickam Field, following the attack by Japanese aircraft on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives
The USS California is seen ablaze after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom