China on strike

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Workers on strike watch from a window of Hi-P International factory during a protest in Shanghai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. Hundreds clashed with police after a dispute between tax authorities and a local shop owner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People walk along an unfinished road being used by truck drivers to park their container trucks during a protest near a port in Shanghai, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, stands next to a fence after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province, carries a bucket of shellfish across a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village to keep out offiicals and police, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Damage on a police station sign is seen in Wukan village in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese Guangdong province, after a riot took place the day before, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Striking taxi drivers gather near their parked taxis under a bridge in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Residents sit next to a banner outside the city government building during a protest in Lufeng, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, leaves the factory on her bicycle after police entered the place with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Striking taxi drivers gather near their parked taxis under a bridge in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

People walk next to a damaged car during a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

The Chinese national flag flies from a make-shift mast as residents of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province remove a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village, after an agreement was reached with officials, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Locals look at riot police standing in a line as they block the entrance from the main highway to the town of Haimen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Striking taxi drivers sit behind a row of policemen seated at a road junction near the homes of taxi drivers in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, sits on her motorcycle after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Workers gather outside a Hitachi Ltd-owned Hailiang Storage Products factory during a strike at Shenzhen, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A young villager walks inside a damaged government office in Wukan in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A man rides his bicycle as riot policemen stand on an empty street after a protest in Zhili town, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A man is arrested by police after internet social networks called to join a "Jasmine Revolution" protest in front of the Peace Cinema in downtown Shanghai, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A man on a motorcycle stops in front of riot police blocking the entrance from the main highway to the town of Haimen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

