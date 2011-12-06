Pictures of the year: 2011
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/KYODO
Wingwalker Todd Green falls from John Mohr's Steerman aircraft to his death, after losing his grip while trying to perform a transfer to the helicopter during Selfridge Air Show, less than 30 miles from Detroit, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Angell
A Tunisian soldier screams as he tries to calm down rioters during clashes with the police in downtown of the capital Tunis January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Passengers on Cathay Pacific flight CX715 prepare to disembark from the aeroplane after it landed safely at Changi Airport in Singapore May 16, 2011. The A330 flight, which was enroute to Jakarta, experienced engine trouble shortly after takeoff and had to return to Singapore. Its starboard engine was burnt, according to pilot Bradley Chic. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man (C) who pulled out a gun on a public bus tries to run after being captured by security guards in Guatemala City February 15, 2011. Robberies on buses are a daily occurrence in Guatemala, according to the GAM (Grupo de Apoyo Mutuo), an organization that monitors human rights abuses. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Orich Florestal (L), 24 and Rosemond Altidon, 22, stand on the edge of their partially destroyed apartment of Port-au-Prince January 9, 2011. Haiti will this week mark the first anniversary of the earthquake that killed around 250,000 people and wrecked much of the capital Port-au-Prince on Jan 12, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Roza Yevloyeva, mother of 20-year-old suicide bomber Magomed Yevloyev, sits on her son's bed during an interview at her house in the town of Ali-Yurt, southeast of Ingushetia's biggest city Nazran, February 16, 2011. Speaking softly through tears in her family's tiny home in the North Caucasus, Yevloyeva apologised for her son's suicide bomb attack on Russia's busiest airport three weeks ago. Yevloyev detonated explosives strapped...more
A protester stands in front of a burning barricade during a demonstration in Cairo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A trainee leopard crawls along a 50 metre-long path of jagged coral and rocks as part of the Taiwan Marine Corps frogmen "Road to Heaven" test in Zuoying, Kaohsiung January 19, 2011. The test is the final stage of a nine-week intensive Amphibious Training Program. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Policemen take pictures of the unfolding of a giant thangka, a religious silk embroidery or painting unique to Tibet, during the Shoton Festival at Drepung Monastery on the outskirts of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Rubina Ali ( R ), who acted as young Latika in the oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire", sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum in Mumbai March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An undercover Israeli policeman dressed as a Palestinian woman opens a car door after detaining a Palestinian protester during clashes in Shuafat refugee camp, in the West Bank near Jerusalem May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Fans wait for Canadian singer Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo (L) and his wife Simone sit in a room at Hotel Golf in Abidjan, after they were arrested, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Transvestite Tiffany, 19, shows a scar of a knife attack in Tegucigalpa March 10, 2011. According to leaders of LGBT organizations (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders), 34 people have been murdered in the last 18 months. The U.S. embassy and United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) have requested the government to investigate the murders and safeguard the rights of the LGBT community, local media reported....more
Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ducks swim past a submerged vehicle after the earthquake and tsunami in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Buddhist novice monk Kyaw Thiha plays during heavy rainfall at Shin Ohtama Tharya monastery in Yangon May 31, 2011. Entering monkhood is a rite of passage for many Myanmar boys, although most of them spend a few days to a few months rather than as a lifetime commitment. The Sangha, as monks are collectively known in Myanmar, is a powerful social force in the country and is widely revered. They have also been politically active...more
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete...more
Friends of Ramses Barron hug outside his home while mourning his death in Nogales, Mexico, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo
A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier stands in line during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man clings to chains suspended from a bridge as he bathes in rapidly flowing waters of the Ganges river in Haridwar June 13, 2011. Haridwar is considered one of the holiest cities in India by devout Hindus and the Ganges river, which flows through it, attracts millions of pilgrims every year who come to bathe in its waters in the belief that the ritual washes away their sins. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr
A girl wearing a traditional costume shelters herself from the rain during a religious ceremony outside a temple in the village of Suan Mon near Udon Thani in northeastern Thailand June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Inter Milan's Maicon slides into the net as Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone
A 22-year-old woman in a wedding gown is grabbed by Guo Zhongfan, a local community officer, as she attempts to kill herself by jumping out of a seven-storey residential building in Changchun, Jilin province May 17, 2011. According to local media, the woman tried to commit suicide after her boyfriend of four years broke up with her, just as they were making plans to get married. The woman did not sustain any injuries during the...more
Dead seabirds are seen on the shore as thick fuel-oil from the stricken container ship Rena fouls beaches at Papamoa, near Tauranga October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sasha Obama, younger daughter of U.S. President Barack Obama, runs across the tarmac to her car as her father participates in a welcome ceremony (background) upon their arrival in Santiago March 21, 2011. Obama travelled to Santiago for the second stop on his Latin American visit. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man walks as crude oil spills from a pipeline in Dadabili, Niger state April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Villagers stand next to trees covered in spider webs in the flood affected areas of K.N. Shah, located near Dadu in Pakistan's Sindh province, December 7, 2010. The cocooned trees have been a side-effect of spiders escaping flood waters in the area. Although people in this part of Sindh have never witnessed this phenomenon, they report there are now less mosquitoes, thus reducing the risk of malaria. REUTERS/Department for...more
Divers of the Prefectura Naval Argentina inspect the Rio Limay covered with ash from Chile's Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain at the mountain resort of San Carlos de Bariloche in Argentina's Patagonia June 16, 2011. Some towns in Argentina's Patagonia remain blanketed in volcanic ash. Airline activity is getting back to normal after days of chaos caused by a towering ash cloud, but Andean towns are covered in a thick, ashed...more
A man wades in neck-deep water filled with debris while searching for valuable items after a fire razed some 500 houses along a coastal village in Malabon city, north of Manila April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
A boy cries as a coach instructs him to swim during a diving training session at a training center in Beijing July 27, 2011. Some 15 children, aged 5 to 12 are training at the centre of China's State Physical Training Administration as amateur divers during their summer vacation. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An aerial view shows vehicles with their headlights on converging on the Soyuz TMA-02M spacecraft carrying ISS crew members, U.S. astronaut Michael Fossum, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Volkov and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, after the spacecraft landed near the town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Usain Bolt (C) of Jamaica competes during the men's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Army veteran Edward Menchavez zips up his wetsuit at a surf therapy program for military veterans in Manhattan Beach, California May 7, 2011. The program is run by the Jimmy Miller Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated the healing of mental and physical illness through surfing and ocean related activities. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman opposition supporter takes shelter while providing water during rioting with pro-Mubarak demonstrators near Tahrir Square in Cairo February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mohammad Azam, 56, sits injured in front of a dead child, at the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta, Pakistan, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A boy holds a flower during the funeral of 16-year-old Karina Ivette Delgado in Ciudad Juarez February 3, 2011. Delgado was killed in a crossfire between suspected car thieves and federal agents, according to local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
Eight-year-old Sumayya, whose uncle, Imran Ali, was injured in a shootout by unidentified gunmen, looks at him as he is brought to a hospital for treatment in Karachi August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police detain protesters during clashes in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Lightning flashes around the ash plume at above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos June 5, 2011. The volcano in the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle chain, dormant for decades, erupted in south-central Chile, belching ash over 6 miles (10 km) into the sky, as winds fanned it toward neighboring Argentina, and prompted the government to evacuate several thousand residents, authorities said. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A supporter is reflected in her iPad as she makes a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaking at a Tea Party Express rally in Manchester, New Hampshire September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A schoolgirl participant, dressed as a Chinese Red Army soldier, walks through a red curtain during a revolutionary song singing competition to celebrate the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Chongqing municipality June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed in a hospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Danny Martinez, 36, a patient in drug rehabilitation, helps to move an old man from a wheelchair to his bed, after bathing him at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation centre for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas August 27, 2011. This rehabilitation center for drug abusers and the homeless, is funded by a Christian evangelical church, and has been a model for state institutions with the same...more
Demonstrators carrying signs march as they are reflected in a mirror in Port-au-Prince September 23, 2011, as Haitian President Michel Martelly is scheduled to speak to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
An anti-government protester attends a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A girl blindfolds another as they play a game in Sakhari Nate village, near the proposed site of the Jaitapur nuclear plant in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. The stakes are high for chronically power-short India. The plant would eventually have six reactors capable of generating 9,900 megawatts of electricity -- enough to provide power to 10 million Indian homes. Long-running...more
Fans watch and take photos of Rafael Nadal (R), of Spain as he towels off after defeating compatriot Feliciano Lopez at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Police charge at a man they suspect of creating trouble during celebrations of the Red Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, May 15, 2011. The festival is one of the main festivals observed by both the Buddhist and Hindu communities of Kathmandu valley. It honours the deity Lord Machindranath, who is credited with saving Nepal from a prolonged drought in ancient times. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women and children run away with their belongings from a fire in Kuma Garadayat, a village located in North Darfur controlled by members of SLA-Free Will faction, a signatory of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) May 19, 2011. Some shelters caught on fire accidentally while UN agencies, OCHA, UNHCR and FAO, were participating in an operation conducted by UNAMID to secure access to remote, conflict-affected areas. REUTERS/Albert...more
An injured man is attended to at the site of a powerful explosion that rocked central Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Per Thrana
A car, damaged an earthquake, remains under a collapsed rock wall in Christchurch, New Zealand, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Then International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves the New York Police Department Special Victims Unit headquarters in Harlem May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man climbs a pole at the center of a pond while people try to grab a goat from the water as part of the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal, August 15, 2011. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieve the animal first wins. REUTERS/Sanjog Manandhar
Police officers rescue a girl who was held hostage by a man in Parramatta, an outer Sydney suburb September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Two kitchen chairs are all that is left in a destroyed house as its foundation is prepared to be bulldozed following the May 22 tornado in Joplin on June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Blood-stained shoes worn by Linda Lopez as she evacuated from the 97th Floor of Tower 2 on September 11, 2001 are seen in this photograph before becoming a part of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York August 22, 2011. Linda Lopez was at work at the Fiduciary Trust Company on the South Tower's 97th floor when the first plane crashed into North Tower, sending a fireball past their window and radiating a heat...more
A phone hangs above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening of the market August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Britain's Prince William (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, look at one another after their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honour guard is assisted after passing out during a parade before the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte, Libya, September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili
A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Homeless women look on during the baptism of former homeless alcoholic Sergei Ratov in a spring in the southern Russian city of Stavropol May 30, 2011. The Brotherhood of the Holy Spirit is a group of around 70 reformed alcoholics and drug users who have built a rehabilitation centre outside Stavropol, with the support of the Orthodox church. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Jewish settlers take part in a general drill to protect their unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Veterinary doctors take the blood of a tranquilized female Przewalski's horse for tests, at a farm at the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor June 14, 2011, before it is transported to the military airport in Prague for its eventual return to Mongolia. Prague zoo will transport four Przewalski's horses, a stallion and three mares, to Mongolia's Khovd province to return them to their native environment. Przewalski's...more
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) prepares for a news conference at the Skolokovo innovation center outside Moscow May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A newborn baby rests in a box, listening to music played through earphones in Saca Hospital in Kosice, east Slovakia May 25, 2011. The hospital uses music as therapy for newborn babies when they are separated from their mothers. REUTERS/Petr Josek
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) scores a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis in the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi apologized to jeering students on November 21 for police use of pepper spray against campus protesters in a standoff captured by video and widely replayed on television and the Internet. Faculty and student critics of Friday's...more
Wang Gengxiang, known as "Masked Boy", holds a towel in his mouth as he plays on a bed at Mijiazhuang village on the outskirts of Fenyang, North China's Shanxi province September 9, 2011. Gengxiang, 6, was severely burned in an accident involving a pile of burning straw last winter. Most of the skin on his head was burned off, requiring him to wear a full surgical mask to prevent the scars from becoming infected. The doctors...more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Students in graduation robes stand on a stone bridge submerged underwater at the flooded Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darley Wong
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, in this handout photo taken August 19, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief/Handout
British model Kate Moss presents creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man in handcuffs cries as he says farewell to his son after he was arrested by the police on suspicion of drug dealing during a pre-dawn raid in an impoverished neighbourhood of Bangkok February 25, 2011. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Thai police said their aim in 2011 is to stop the expansion of narcotics problem in the country. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy wipes the brow of her husband, France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, as they visit a market in Fort-de-France on the Martinique island January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A shopper tries on bridal dresses during the Filene's Basement "Running of the Brides" bridal dress sale in New York June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vacansoleil-DCM rider Johnny Hoogerland of the Netherlands is pictured after crashing during the ninth stage of the Tour de France 2011 cycling race from Issoire to Saint-Flour July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011, after a suspected right-wing Christian gunman in police uniform killed at least 70 people in a ferocious attack on a youth summer camp of Norway's ruling Labour party. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People rush to help injured spectators following the crash of a vintage World War Two P-51 Mustang fighter plane near the grandstand at the Reno Air Races in Reno, Nevada, September 16, 2011. The death toll in the crash has risen to nine, authorities said. In addition to two people who died of their injuries at local hospitals, seven died on the tarmac following the crash on Friday night, Reno Deputy Police Chief Dave Evans said....more
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, on the territory of the zoo in the capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage to have a promenade along the territory two times a week while holding a piece of meat to attract Vadik's attention so it walks nearby. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
Carnations are placed before a computer screen showing a portrait of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs at an Apple store in St. Petersburg October 6, 2011. Jobs, counted among the greatest American CEOs of his generation, died at the age of 56, after a years-long and highly public battle with cancer and other health issues. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer centre in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
