版本:
中国

Occupy DC

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement walk down a hallway in the Longworth House Office Building on their way to stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement walk down a hallway in the Longworth House Office Building on their way to stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement takes part in a a sit-in at the offices of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement takes part in a a sit-in at the offices of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
2 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Police arrest Occupy DC protesters for blocking traffic during a rally on K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Police arrest Occupy DC protesters for blocking traffic during a rally on K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
3 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street walk to the U.S. Capitol to stage sit-ins at the offices of senators and representatives in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street walk to the U.S. Capitol to stage sit-ins at the offices of senators and representatives in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
5 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Office workers watch as protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Office workers watch as protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A man walks past the Occupy DC tent camp during the morning rush hour at McPherson Square in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A man walks past the Occupy DC tent camp during the morning rush hour at McPherson Square in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
7 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement fill the hallway outside of the offices of U.S. Senator Scott Brown (R-MA) (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement fill the hallway outside of the offices of U.S. Senator Scott Brown (R-MA) (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters march along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters march along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
9 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement reads as he and fellow demonstrators from Missouri stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement reads as he and fellow demonstrators from Missouri stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
11 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor near the White House in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor near the White House in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
14 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement signs the senator's guest book as she and others gather for a sit-in in the office of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement signs the senator's guest book as she and others gather for a sit-in in the office of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement lock arms as they tie up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement lock arms as they tie up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 20
2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 8日 星期四

Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 20

Occupy DC

Occupy DC 分享
重新播放
下一个

Obama going grey?

Obama going grey?
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »