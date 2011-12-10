版本:
中国

Shooting at Virginia Tech

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students hold candles during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. A man who fatally shot the Virginia Tech police officer on Thursday apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Virginia State police said on Friday. The incident prompted a lockdown of the campus on Thursday and...more

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students hold candles during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. A man who fatally shot the Virginia Tech police officer on Thursday apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Virginia State police said on Friday. The incident prompted a lockdown of the campus on Thursday and revived memories of a gunman's 2007 rampage that left 33 people dead in one of the worst shooting incidents in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
1 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A police officer holds a candle during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A police officer holds a candle during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
2 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students embrace during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students embrace during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
3 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students reflect during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students reflect during a memorial service and candlelight vigil for fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
4 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
5 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A Virginia Tech student writes a note to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
6 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Two police officer look over the campus before a memorial service for Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Two police officer look over the campus before a memorial service for Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
7 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse are seen before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse are seen before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
8 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students write notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students write notes to fallen Virginia Tech police officer Deriek W. Crouse before a memorial service in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
9 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech Police Officer Deriek W. Crouse, 39, of Christiansburg, Virginia, who died on Thursday, is seen in this undated photo provided by Virginia Tech University released to Reuters December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Virginia Tech University/Handout

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech Police Officer Deriek W. Crouse, 39, of Christiansburg, Virginia, who died on Thursday, is seen in this undated photo provided by Virginia Tech University released to Reuters December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Virginia Tech University/Handout

Close
10 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Ross Truett Ashley, 22, of Partlow, Virginia is pictured in this undated photograph released by Virginia State Police on December 9, 2011. Ashley, a part-time student at Radford University, was identified by police on Friday as the gunman who shot dead a campus police officer at Virginia Tech on Thursday before killing himself. REUTERS/Virginia State Police/Handout

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Ross Truett Ashley, 22, of Partlow, Virginia is pictured in this undated photograph released by Virginia State Police on December 9, 2011. Ashley, a part-time student at Radford University, was identified by police on Friday as the gunman who shot dead a campus police officer at Virginia Tech on Thursday before killing himself. REUTERS/Virginia State Police/Handout

Close
11 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Wendell Flinchum (L), Virginia Tech Police Chief, listens as Larry Hincker, Virginia Tech Associate Vice President for University Relations, looks over during a news conference in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Wendell Flinchum (L), Virginia Tech Police Chief, listens as Larry Hincker, Virginia Tech Associate Vice President for University Relations, looks over during a news conference in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
12 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Flowers rest at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Flowers rest at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
13 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A student walks across the drill field on the campus of Virginia Tech a day after a campus police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A student walks across the drill field on the campus of Virginia Tech a day after a campus police officer was shot and killed in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
14 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A memorial to the fallen Virginia Tech police officer lies on the ground on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A memorial to the fallen Virginia Tech police officer lies on the ground on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
15 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students Drew Robinson (L) and Laura Peters (R) reflect before an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students Drew Robinson (L) and Laura Peters (R) reflect before an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
16 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students Maggie Cashion (L) and Kasey Kraft (R) pause to remember the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech students Maggie Cashion (L) and Kasey Kraft (R) pause to remember the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
17 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech student Chris Mundy speaks to fellow students at an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech student Chris Mundy speaks to fellow students at an impromptu memorial for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
18 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A Virginia Tech student places flowers for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

A Virginia Tech student places flowers for the Virginia Tech police officer who was killed earlier on campus at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
19 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers are seen at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers are seen at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
20 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
21 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers work to clean the road at the site where a Virginia Tech police officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
22 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers work to load a police vehicle onto a tow truck at the site where a Virginia Tech Police Officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Law enforcement officers work to load a police vehicle onto a tow truck at the site where a Virginia Tech Police Officer was shot and killed at Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, Virginia December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
23 / 24
2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech University website posted this news bulletin at 4:41pm EST (2141 GMT) to announce the lifting of a campus emergency on December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

2011年 12月 10日 星期六

Virginia Tech University website posted this news bulletin at 4:41pm EST (2141 GMT) to announce the lifting of a campus emergency on December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Close
24 / 24

Shooting at Virginia Tech

Shooting at Virginia Tech 分享
重新播放
下一个

Virginia Tech remembers

Virginia Tech remembers
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »