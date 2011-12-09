Photos of the week

A pilgrim's feet are seen as he prays inside the Church of Virgen de lo Vasquez after completing his pilgrimage on the outskirts of Valparaiso City, about 93 km (58 miles) northwest of Santiago, December 8, 2011. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Christians make the pilgrimage to the sanctuary, walking for up to 50 km (32 miles) to reach the shrine, with some of them covering the final five or six kilometres barefoot or on their knees, to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and to pay homage to the Virgin with their penances. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez