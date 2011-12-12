版本:
Mass protests against Putin

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A general view of a sanctioned rally to protest against violations during the parliamentary elections is seen at Bolotnaya square in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

People shout slogans during a sanctioned rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Interior Ministry officers stand guard during a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections near the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

People attend a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the centre of Russia's southern city of Krasnodar December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

People attend a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

People attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. The banner reads "Swindlers and thieves, give back the elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The sign on left reads: "We demand a fair re-election!!!". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The stickers read "No voice (vote)". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A supporter of the Russian Communist Party roller-skates during a rally to protest against what protesters say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in Rostov-on-Don December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Supporters of Russian communist party hold a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 9, 2011. The board reads, "We shall win". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A woman walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

A policeman detains an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 12月 12日 星期一

Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

