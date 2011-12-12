Mass protests against Putin
A general view of a sanctioned rally to protest against violations during the parliamentary elections is seen at Bolotnaya square in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A general view of a sanctioned rally to protest against violations during the parliamentary elections is seen at Bolotnaya square in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People shout slogans during a sanctioned rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
People shout slogans during a sanctioned rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Interior Ministry officers stand guard during a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections near the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Interior Ministry officers stand guard during a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections near the St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
People attend a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the centre of Russia's southern city of Krasnodar December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov
People attend a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the centre of Russia's southern city of Krasnodar December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov
People attend a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People attend a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against what activists say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. The banner reads "Swindlers and thieves, give back the elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. The banner reads "Swindlers and thieves, give back the elections". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The sign on left reads: "We demand a fair re-election!!!". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The sign on left reads: "We demand a fair re-election!!!". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The stickers read "No voice (vote)". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People attend a rally to protest against what they say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in St. Petersburg December 10, 2011. The stickers read "No voice (vote)". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A supporter of the Russian Communist Party roller-skates during a rally to protest against what protesters say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in Rostov-on-Don December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
A supporter of the Russian Communist Party roller-skates during a rally to protest against what protesters say were violations at the parliamentary elections, in Rostov-on-Don December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Supporters of Russian communist party hold a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 9, 2011. The board reads, "We shall win". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Supporters of Russian communist party hold a rally to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 9, 2011. The board reads, "We shall win". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during a rally to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A woman walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A policeman detains an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A policeman detains an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
Policemen detain an activist during rally to protest against the results of the parliamentray elections and the policies conducted by Russian authorities in Moscow December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev