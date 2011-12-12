Weekly sports highlights

Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum December 7, 2011. The Premier Skills referee programme in Sudan, which is organized by the English Premier League (EPL), British Council and the Sudan Football Association, provides training for coaches and referees using trainers from the EPL and aims to foster long term partnerships with the local community in the promotion of soccer and English language. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah