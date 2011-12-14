版本:
中国

Deadly rampage in Belgium

2011年 12月 14日 星期三

Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot

Deadly rampage in Belgium

