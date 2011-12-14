Deadly rampage in Belgium
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
A police officers patrol on the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
A police officers patrol on the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Rescuers wait at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Rescuers wait at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers carry a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Police officers surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Gunman Nordine Amrani is seen in this handout photo made available to Reuters on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sudpresse/Handout
Gunman Nordine Amrani is seen in this handout photo made available to Reuters on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sudpresse/Handout
A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women mourn as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women mourn as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A card is seen in the foreground as a woman stands near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A card is seen in the foreground as a woman stands near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women light candles in memory of victims at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women light candles in memory of victims at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People stand near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. The placard placed near flowers reads: "Why". REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People stand near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. The placard placed near flowers reads: "Why". REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A couple reacts as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A couple reacts as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir