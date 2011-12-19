Pictures of the year: Environment
Lightning flashes around the ash plume at above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Policemen and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
People queue to take a refreshing shower as temperatures reach up to 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit) at La Concha beach in San Sebastian, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
An aerial view of treetops and their reflections in a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The chimney of a house remains standing as the rest of the building burns to the ground near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man sits in front of a destroyed apartment building in Joplin, Missouri, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A home is seen protected from encroaching floodwaters by a levee near Yazoo City, Mississippi, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks as crude oil spills from a pipeline in Dadabili, Niger state, Nigeria, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A resident runs on a flooded stairway as floodwater pours into an underground garage amid heavy rainfalls in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Fish lie dead in the harbor area of Redondo Beach, south of Los Angeles, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sand covers the board walk after Hurricane Irene passed through in Ocean City, Maryland, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Thousands of starlings flock above farmland near Eleftheroupolis in northern Greece, January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A car, damaged by Tuesday's earthquake, remains under a collapsed rock wall in Christchurch, New Zealand, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Customers sit outside a Starbucks Coffee cafe during a dust storm in Phoenix, Arizona, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man clings to chains suspended from a bridge as he bathes in rapidly flowing waters of the Ganges river in Haridwar, India, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Residents walk along Highway 12, the main road that connects Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the main land which was destroyed by Hurricane Irene in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Wind patterns are left in the ice pack that covers the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The sun shines through the smoke from the Las Conchas wildfire near the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Draper
Students in graduation robes stand on a stone bridge submerged underwater at the flooded Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darley Wong
Flood waters from the Passaic River fill the streets covering automobiles including a Chevrolet SUV days after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Roofs of houses are visible above flood waters west of Brisbane, Australia, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Vendors selling beer and food stand in front of ice sculptures as they wait for customers at the 12th Harbin Ice and Snow World display in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A suburb of Duesseldorf with the Rhine river's partially dried-up riverbed, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
