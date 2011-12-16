Bootleg liquor proves deadly

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri