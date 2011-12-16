版本:
中国

Bootleg liquor proves deadly

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
2 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 10
2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 12月 16日 星期五

Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
10 / 10

Bootleg liquor proves deadly

Bootleg liquor proves deadly 分享
重新播放
下一个

Iraq retrospective

Iraq retrospective
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »