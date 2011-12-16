The GOP debate
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, gestures during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, gestures during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich walk onto the stage before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich walk onto the stage before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Ron Paul, Rep. Michele Bachmann, and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman participate in a Republican presidential debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Ron Paul, Rep. Michele Bachmann, and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman participate in a Republican presidential debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, share a laugh at the conclusion of the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, share a laugh at the conclusion of the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, speaks during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, speaks during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Ron Paul, Rep. Michele Bachmann, and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman participate in a Republican presidential debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Ron Paul, Rep. Michele Bachmann, and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman participate in a Republican presidential debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA), speaks as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) looks on during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA), speaks as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) looks on during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann and her husband Marcus (L) greet members of the audience after the conclusion of the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann and her husband Marcus (L) greet members of the audience after the conclusion of the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidate former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry (R), embraces former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney from behind during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry (R), embraces former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney from behind during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, is displayed on large screens as she speaks during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, is displayed on large screens as she speaks during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) listens to Representative Ron Paul during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) listens to Representative Ron Paul during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, greets members of the crowd during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, greets members of the crowd during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich listens to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich listens to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) during the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C), former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R) and Texas Governor Rick Perry stand onstage before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C), former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R) and Texas Governor Rick Perry stand onstage before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman (R) and his wife Mary Kaye (C) talk with a member of the audience (L) during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman (R) and his wife Mary Kaye (C) talk with a member of the audience (L) during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the audience look on as Republican presidential candidates former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, U.S. Representative Ron Paul, U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, and former Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman participate in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December...more
Members of the audience look on as Republican presidential candidates former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, U.S. Representative Ron Paul, U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, and former Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman participate in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, speaks to a member of the audience during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate, Texas Governor Rick Perry, speaks to a member of the audience during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich , U.S. Representative Ron Paul, U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN), and former Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman attend the Republican Party presidential candidates debate and listen as Bachmann speaks in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15,...more
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich , U.S. Representative Ron Paul, U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann (R-MN), and former Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman attend the Republican Party presidential candidates debate and listen as Bachmann speaks in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, U.S. Representative Ron Paul, U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman pose before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), Texas Governor Rick Perry, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, U.S. Representative Ron Paul, U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman pose before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Texas Governor Rick Perry and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney stand onstage before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Texas Governor Rick Perry and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney stand onstage before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, pose before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, pose before the Republican Party presidential candidates debate in Sioux City, Iowa, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young