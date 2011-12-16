版本:
中国

Clashes in Cairo

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
2 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A boy fires his sling shot at army soldiers as protesters clash with troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A boy fires his sling shot at army soldiers as protesters clash with troops in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester's bloodied hand is seen as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester's bloodied hand is seen as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters perform Friday prayers in front of army soldiers near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters perform Friday prayers in front of army soldiers near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
8 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at troops inside a cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at troops inside a cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
9 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters collect stones to throw at troops inside a cabinet building during clashes in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters collect stones to throw at troops inside a cabinet building during clashes in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
10 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet building in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester shouts anti-military council slogans while holding onto the fence of the cabinet to try to break into it, in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester shouts anti-military council slogans while holding onto the fence of the cabinet to try to break into it, in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester prays near stones during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester prays near stones during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters run during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters run during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters throw stones at army soldiers as they take cover at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester uses a sling shot to shoot at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A protester uses a sling shot to shoot at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A girl looks at recent graffiti depicting protesters with eye injuries near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

A girl looks at recent graffiti depicting protesters with eye injuries near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

An injured protester is evacuated by a fellow protester on the back of a motorcycle during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

An injured protester is evacuated by a fellow protester on the back of a motorcycle during clashes with army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 21
2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters stand in a street near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 17日 星期六

Protesters stand in a street near the cabinet in Cairo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 21

Clashes in Cairo

Clashes in Cairo 分享
重新播放
下一个

The GOP debate

The GOP debate
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »