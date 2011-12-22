North Korea mourns
North Koreans react as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean traffic control women react as they make a condolence call for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean students cry as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans cry in front of the Statue of the Sun in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean students cry as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean military officers make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency early December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011 REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans gather to make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang, December 19, 2011 REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
North Koreans cry as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Southern Pyongan Province, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
A girl cries as she mourns the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
A man cries as he mourns the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during a gathering in a square in Pyongyang in this December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Pyongyang residents cry as they mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at a square on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman and her son cry as they mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at a square on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Koreans gather to make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean men cry as they mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Residents kneel down as they mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during a gathering in a square in Pyongyang in this December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Lee Ji-young, head of North Korea's National Theatre, talks as he mourns the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A woman cries near a statue (not seen) of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung at a square in Pyongyang in this December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, as they gather in a conference hall in Pyongyang December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
Students of Pyongyang Secondary School No. 1 gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
North Korean actors and actresses cry as they mourn for the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at Pyongyang National Theatre in Pyongyang in this December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean actors and actresses cry as they mourn for the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at Pyongyang National Theatre in Pyongyang in this December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Employees of Pyongyang 326 Electric Wire Factory gather as they mourn over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in a conference hall in Pyongyang December 19, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
