版本:
中国

"The Great Successor"

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-il looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il visits Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong Un salute as they watch soldiers attending a military parade in the Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-un, the youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is seen in Pyongyang. Picture taken October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-il and his youngest son Kim Jong-un look at gifts from China's Public Security Minister Meng Jianzhu (C) in Pyongyang in this picture taken by North Korea's official news agency KCNA and distributed by the Korea News Service on February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Korea News Service

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in an undated photo provided by Kenji Fujimoto, who said he was a cook for Kim Jong-il for 13 years in North Korea. According to Fujimoto, Kim Jong-un was aged 11 in this photo. REUTERS/Courtesy of Kenji Fujimoto

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un visit the Pyongyang Floriculture Institute in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 4, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-il walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un pose for photographs with the visiting Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang during their meeting in Pyongyang, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, applauds with other officials during a ceremony to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2011年 12月 20日 星期二

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

''The Great Successor''

Kim Jong-il: 1942-2011

Kim Jong-il: 1942-2011
